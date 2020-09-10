Samsung Galaxy M51 comes to India with Snapdragon 730G SoC, massive 7000mAh battery

Samsung earlier today, launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The new smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy M51 - is the latest M-series smartphone to hit the market and is positioned above the Samsung Galaxy M31 that was only recently launched in the country. The Galaxy M51 justifies its mid-range credentials with a feature-set includes a massive 7000mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Key Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is a proper mid-range smartphone that comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. For graphics, the phone uses the Adreno 618 GPU. This should make the Galaxy M51 an ideal smartphone to play games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile. The Galaxy M5 comes in two variants in India - starting with a base 6GB + 128GB variant and a pricier 8GB + 128GB option.

The display used on the Samsung Galaxy 51 is a 20:9 AMOLED panel that measures 6.7-inches across and supports FHD+ resolution. The panel also claims a contrast ratio of 78960:1 and supports the NTSC Color Gamut. The large display also supports HDR10 content and has a peak brightness of 420 nits.

The USP of the Samsung Galaxy M51, arguably, is its massive 7000mAh battery. This, perhaps, is the largest capacity battery to be ever used on a mainstream product by a premier smartphone maker. The Galaxy M51 also supports 25W fast charging and can also reverse charge other smartphones and peripherals as and when required.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Camera specs

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera used here uses a 64-megapixel sensor. The ultra-wide-angle camera can capture 12-megapixel shots. The two other cameras include a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the Samsung Galaxy M51 gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Both the front and rear cameras come with Samsung’s innovative Single Take feature. Both the front and rear camera support 4K video recording.

Pricing and availability

The prices of the two variants of the Samsung Galaxy M51 are as follows

Samsung Galaxy M51 6GB+128GB - Rs 24,999 (USD 341, EUR 288)

Samsung Galaxy M51 8GB+128GB - Rs 26,999 (USD 368, EUR 311)

Both the handsets will be on sale starting 12 noon, September 18 via Amazon.in as well as the Samsung online store. The phone comes in two color options; Celestial Black and Electric Blue.