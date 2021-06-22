Samsung Galaxy M32: New mid-range model officially revealed

Samsung has introduced a new mid-range smartphone in India: the Samsung Galaxy M32. Aside from the strong 6000 mAh battery, the 90 Hz display is a great feature in this price range.

Samsung has expanded its mid-range smartphone family by officially unveiling the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is the natural successor to the hugely successful M31. There are many similarities between the two models, but Samsung has also thought to include just enough improvements in the Galaxy M32 to make it clearly better.

Full HD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate

On the Amazon India page, Samsung referred to the Galaxy M32 as a "bingemonster", alluding to the fact that the company has combined a fantastic display with a very long battery life. Indeed, the panel can be viewed in the truest sense of the word: Like its predecessor, the M32 relies on a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, albeit with an increased refresh rate of 90 Hz (before: 60 Hz).

Let's wait and see if the Galaxy M32 proves itself as a "bingemonster" / © Samsung

In addition, when in "High Brightness Mode", it is possible to crank the brightness level up to 800 nits. Samsung has installed a 6,000 mAh battery so that you don't have to worry about the battery running flat when binging on movies or your favorite TV series. However, Samsung doesn't break any fast charging records with a 25-watt charger – but hey, at least any charger is in the box. You'll be miffed though to realize that the one they packed is a mere 15-watt charger.

Quad-camera configuration & MediaTek SoC without 5G

The mid-range model is powered by Mediatek's Helio G80 chipset which, unfortunately, is not 5G-capable. After several Samsung devices with 5G connectivity, such as the Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung has apparently decided that 5G is not a priority for the M32.

There will be 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Galaxy M32, with a choice of 64 or 128 GB internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD memory card. As for the cameras, Samsung has included a 64 MP sensor in the M32, that will be accompanied by an 8 MP super wide-angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

This is what the camera array looks like on the Galaxy M32. / © Samsung

"Quad-cam" always sounds great on paper, but as we all know, the latter two sensors will not see too much action. In front lies the 20 MP selfie cam that is housed in a notch. The Samsung M32 will come with Android 11 right out of the box, running on the Samsung UI skin.

Price and availability remain unknown outside of India

For starters, the Galaxy M32 has been unveiled in India, where the device will initially be available exclusively via Amazon starting June 28. But since the M31 was also available for purchase outside of India, we can have legitimate hopes for an international release. In India, the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory model will cost the equivalent of about 200 USD. If you decide to bump things up a notch to the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory variant, then be prepared to fork out the equivalent of 230 USD. Be prepared to face higher prices though once the models make it to the US,

This is how the Samsung Galaxy M32 looks like / © Samsung

As soon as there are confirmed prices and a release date for the Galaxy M32 in the US, we will of course update this article accordingly.