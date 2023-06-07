Samsung to Unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in July

Samsung officially announced that it is going to host its second Unpacked event of the year — at the end of July this time around. It confirmed that the next-gen foldable phones will be unveiled on its home turf in South Korea for the very first time. This will most likely include the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 watches and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

When and where will the 2023 Samsung Unpacked (2nd edition) happen

In a press release that remained unpublished for unknown reasons, it detailed how the Samsung Unpacked will be held at the COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam district, Seoul. This is in stark contrast to the earlier 2023 Unpacked event in San Francisco where the Galaxy S23 (review) was introduced, with previous editions of the event switching places across the USA and Europe.

The exact date was not specified aside from the revealed late July timeframe. However, it was reported previously that the event will kick off on July 26 or a few weeks earlier compared to the usual schedule in the past years.

Samsung's next-gen foldables, tablets, and watches

Apart from the upcoming generation of foldable devices, Samsung didn't provide what other products are in store, although there are clues that point to the rugged Galaxy Tab S9 lineup breaking cover. At the same time, the Galaxy Watch 6 with rotating bezels is highly likely to be featured as well.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the full-sized folding smartphone is said to arrive with a teardrop-shaped hinge that would allow the panels to be folded flat. This form factor could be shared between the smaller clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5. In addition, the new type of component could also allow Samsung to add a dust resistance rating to its foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rendered picture
An alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its massive cover display. / © Twitter/u/UniverseIce

Additionally, the Galaxy foldable duo will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which should also be found in the Galaxy Tab S9. All are expected to debut on Android 13 OS out of the box before a planned upgrade to Android 14.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro were spotted sporting a more efficient Exynos W980 processor and bigger battery capacity with an unchanged wireless charging speed. The smartwatches should run on the One UI 5 Watch that was recently announced by the company.

Are you getting one of these Samsung devices once they are available? Tell us your answers in the comments.

