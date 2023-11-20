Galaxy Fit 3: Samsung's New Tracker Colors and Battery Revealed

Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 continues to surface ahead of the nearing launch date of the fitness and sleep tracker . Now, the supposed two other colors of the wearable have been pictured along with the confirmation of its larger battery capacity.

Samsung's wearable line includes its capable Galaxy Fit fitness and sleep trackers. The Galaxy Fit 2 (review) was the last model which was introduced almost three years ago, making it an overdue for a proper successor. From what it appears, Samsung might launch the Galaxy Fit 3 soon and could even be tagged in the Galaxy S24 event in January.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 colors and battery size

Following the leaked renders, a new set of official-looking Galaxy Fit 3 pictures have now been shared (via 91Mobiles) confirming the black and silver variants on top of the pink that was first revealed. What's easily noticeable is the black or graphite enclosure paired with a gray wristband while the silver is getting a white finish. The buttons on each also match the case color.

Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 render in black/graphite color / © 91Mobiles

Apart from the three options, it's unknown if there will be additional finished that will be offered. In terms of other features and specs, the Galaxy Fit 3 sports a larger touch display in a rectangular form factor. Plus, it could add a Bluetooth calling capability based on the microphone provision. A built-in GPS would also be a welcome addition on top of automatic heart rate, steps, and sleep tracking.

Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 tracker in silver/white variant / © 91Mobile

An earlier certification also detailed that the Galaxy Fit 3 has a bigger 200 mAh battery than the 159 mAh on the Galaxy Fit 2. This extra juice will make up for the larger screen it has. Charging on the tracker is done through the custom connectors and rated at 5 watts.

There is no word on the price or exact release date of the Galaxy Fit 3, but for reference though, the Galaxy Fit 2 costs $60 a pop. Hence, these upgrades on the upcoming tracker indicate of a price increase. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series and its first smart ring tracker dubbed as Galaxy Ring in January next year, so it's possible there's room for another device.

What do you think of the Galaxy Fit 3's design? Which features would you want to see from it? Please let us know in the comments.