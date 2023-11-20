Hot topics

Galaxy Fit 3: Samsung's New Tracker Colors and Battery Revealed

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Ladekabel
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 continues to surface ahead of the nearing launch date of the fitness and sleep tracker. Now, the supposed two other colors of the wearable have been pictured along with the confirmation of its larger battery capacity.

Samsung's wearable line includes its capable Galaxy Fit fitness and sleep trackers. The Galaxy Fit 2 (review) was the last model which was introduced almost three years ago, making it an overdue for a proper successor. From what it appears, Samsung might launch the Galaxy Fit 3 soon and could even be tagged in the Galaxy S24 event in January.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 colors and battery size

Following the leaked renders, a new set of official-looking Galaxy Fit 3 pictures have now been shared (via 91Mobiles) confirming the black and silver variants on top of the pink that was first revealed. What's easily noticeable is the black or graphite enclosure paired with a gray wristband while the silver is getting a white finish. The buttons on each also match the case color.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Fitness and Sleep Tracker
Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 render in black/graphite color / © 91Mobiles

Apart from the three options, it's unknown if there will be additional finished that will be offered. In terms of other features and specs, the Galaxy Fit 3 sports a larger touch display in a rectangular form factor. Plus, it could add a Bluetooth calling capability based on the microphone provision. A built-in GPS would also be a welcome addition on top of automatic heart rate, steps, and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness and sleep tracker
Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 tracker in silver/white variant / © 91Mobile

An earlier certification also detailed that the Galaxy Fit 3 has a bigger 200 mAh battery than the 159 mAh on the Galaxy Fit 2. This extra juice will make up for the larger screen it has. Charging on the tracker is done through the custom connectors and rated at 5 watts.

There is no word on the price or exact release date of the Galaxy Fit 3, but for reference though, the Galaxy Fit 2 costs $60 a pop. Hence, these upgrades on the upcoming tracker indicate of a price increase. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series and its first smart ring tracker dubbed as Galaxy Ring in January next year, so it's possible there's room for another device.

What do you think of the Galaxy Fit 3's design? Which features would you want to see from it? Please let us know in the comments.

Via: MySmartPrice Source: 91Mobiles

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing