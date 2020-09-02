Galaxy Fit 2: Samsung's new fitness tracker is an endurance athlete

With the Galaxy Fit 2 and the Galaxy Watch 3 Titan, Samsung presents two new wearables that are not only aimed at athletes.

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, more and more people have been using outdoor walking or running in the woods to counter-balance the often times necessary work from home. To satisfy the associated demand for more and more fitness trackers, Samsung has now introduced the Galaxy Fit 2 and Galaxy Watch 3.

According to the South Koreans, the fitness tracker is particularly aimed at "active users" who "want to record their sports activities". The activities are automatically detected as soon as one has been active for more than 10 minutes. Cycling or running are two of the six typical sports that the Galaxy Fit 2 can automatically detect.

Samsung's Galaxy Fit2 allows a low-cost entry into the world of fitness trackers. / © Samsung

With a weight of only 24 grams, the tracker is hardly noticeable after putting it on your wrist and therefore should not disturb any regular daily routines. Added to this is the endurance of the Galaxy Fit 2. According to Samsung, the tracker can be used with one charge for up to 21 days. If you activate the continuous pulse measurement, you can still use it for an impressive 14 days.

Thanks to the long runtime, the tracker can also be worn overnight. For this purpose, the Galaxy Fit 2 offers an automatic sleep tracking function that is designed to detect sleep habits and help to optimize them if necessary. The Galaxy Fit 2 is IP68 certified and can therefore also be used when swimming.

A 1.1-inch display in combination with an integrated touch button is said to allow easy operation. The AMOLED screen displays, among other things, training time, calories, pulse, or distance covered. It is also possible to reply to messages, SMS, or emails received on a smartphone connected via Bluetooth.

Galaxy Watch3 Titan: a new smartwatch in a premium case

At the same time as the new fitness tracker, Samsung also presented a new version of the already known Galaxy Watch 3. With its elegant titanium case in a 45 mm format and a high-quality stainless steel bracelet, the smartwatch represents the new premium version of the Watch 3 models.

The Galaxy Watch3 Titan is delivered in combination with a stainless steel bracelet. / © Samsung

The titanium version also gives the well-heeled wearer the ability to answer messages or incoming calls from the paired smartphone on the Watch 3. Of course, sporting activities can still be documented. Samsung states the battery life is up to 56 hours.

Samsung's new Galaxy Fit 2 will be available in the colors black and red from October 2nd, 2020 in Europe for around €48. For the new Galaxy Watch 3 Titan, Samsung is charging €633. The smartwatch will already be available from September 18th, 2020. We'll let you know as soon as we have prices for North America.