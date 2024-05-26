Hot topics

Samsung Might Give the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a Massive Makeover

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Among the slate of devices expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event in July are the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. While these noise-canceling earbuds have leaked before, details were sparse. Fortunately, a new report is adding insights about the changes in store, suggesting an overhaul of the buds' design.

Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) with a brand-new design

Based on the report of Chosun Media while citing an internal source, Samsung is introducing a major makeover with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Although it is not specified how the upcoming Galaxy earbuds will take shape, it said that the new design will improve the ANC and microphone qualities in these in-ear headphones.

One thing to note is that the Galaxy Buds 2 (review) range sports the same bean-like form that was carried over since the original Galaxy Buds, and it now appears the company is stepping away from this form.

Mainly, this round design doesn't bring the same level of noise-canceling compared to earbuds with stem-based design like the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review) or the Nothing Ear (review). Earbuds with stems have their mics placed closer to the wearer's mouth, delivering better call quality. Hence, there's a chance the Galaxy Buds 3 line could adopt the same formula.

You can't tell the difference between the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (2).
The design of the Nothing Ear has not changed at all visually from last year's Nothing Ear (2), with elliptical transparent stems. / © nextpit

It's also possible that the Galaxy Buds 3 will follow the updated look of the Galaxy Buds FE (review) that feature tapered ear cones and wingtip design. But who really knows?

Galaxy Buds 3 could arrive with better battery and a sprinkle of AI

A new form is also seen to enable longer battery life for the headphones as Samsung would squeeze in bigger cells, which is one of the shortcomings in the current models.

The Korean outlet added that Samsung is giving the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro new generative AI features, while it could build some of those in the existing ones. This is not a big surprise, as the company itself hinted before that it will rely on AI to improve its wearables.

Another way Samsung could surprise fans is by expanding health and fitness tracking features to these earbuds, such as enabling heart rate monitoring and temperature measurement through the ear canal. However, this is more a speculation, although Apple before was rumored to be working on making these functions a reality.

What design or form would you wish the Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will feature? Do you prefer earbuds with stem? Please let us know in the comments.

Via: 9to5Google Source: Chosun

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing