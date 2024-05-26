Among the slate of devices expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event in July are the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. While these noise-canceling earbuds have leaked before, details were sparse. Fortunately, a new report is adding insights about the changes in store, suggesting an overhaul of the buds' design.

Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) with a brand-new design

Based on the report of Chosun Media while citing an internal source, Samsung is introducing a major makeover with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Although it is not specified how the upcoming Galaxy earbuds will take shape, it said that the new design will improve the ANC and microphone qualities in these in-ear headphones.

One thing to note is that the Galaxy Buds 2 (review) range sports the same bean-like form that was carried over since the original Galaxy Buds, and it now appears the company is stepping away from this form.

Mainly, this round design doesn't bring the same level of noise-canceling compared to earbuds with stem-based design like the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review) or the Nothing Ear (review). Earbuds with stems have their mics placed closer to the wearer's mouth, delivering better call quality. Hence, there's a chance the Galaxy Buds 3 line could adopt the same formula.

The design of the Nothing Ear has not changed at all visually from last year's Nothing Ear (2), with elliptical transparent stems. / © nextpit

It's also possible that the Galaxy Buds 3 will follow the updated look of the Galaxy Buds FE (review) that feature tapered ear cones and wingtip design. But who really knows?

Galaxy Buds 3 could arrive with better battery and a sprinkle of AI

A new form is also seen to enable longer battery life for the headphones as Samsung would squeeze in bigger cells, which is one of the shortcomings in the current models.

The Korean outlet added that Samsung is giving the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro new generative AI features, while it could build some of those in the existing ones. This is not a big surprise, as the company itself hinted before that it will rely on AI to improve its wearables.

Another way Samsung could surprise fans is by expanding health and fitness tracking features to these earbuds, such as enabling heart rate monitoring and temperature measurement through the ear canal. However, this is more a speculation, although Apple before was rumored to be working on making these functions a reality.

What design or form would you wish the Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will feature? Do you prefer earbuds with stem? Please let us know in the comments.