Some Galaxy S24 AI Features May Come to Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Flip 5, Too

Ahead of the Galaxy S24 launch , Samsung has been giving emphasis on the AI capabilities with its flagship smartphone trio. While it seems these features are tied to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chips of these devices, there is now a rumor suggesting that a few could be shipped to other Galaxy smartphones through the upcoming One UI 6.1 update.

As cited from the sources of SamMobile, it is highlighted that “some” AI-based features debuting on the Galaxy S24 are coming to older Galaxy handsets as well. Accordingly, the Koreans are said to be planning to infuse these functions first on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review), and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review), which are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

However, it was not specified which Galaxy AI features will be made available to other Samsung devices. It's likely that the Screen Display for optimized refresh rate and brightness and Nightography Zoom for extended zoom shooting in low-light are covered.

Samsung teases its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 with a focus on Galaxy AI. / © nextpit

Likewise, the ones that are likely utilizing on-device AI and cloud processing appear to remain exclusive to the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra. And these could include wallpaper generation, live translation via the phone app, and generative photo editing, although we would like to see these to be released on more Galaxy phones as well.

There was no exact timetable on when the new Galaxy AI features, but it is speculated to be coming through the One UI 6.1 software update. The firmware is the first major update that is part of Samsung's skinned version of Android 14 OS.

Right now, the One UI 6.1 update is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24. The update also brings a new battery protection system, allowing users to limit and control the battery level when charging their Galaxy devices.

Which Galaxy AI additions would you like to see arriving to other Samsung Galaxy phones? Share us your answers in the comments.