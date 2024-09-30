Hot topics

Samsung was one of the first major manufacturers to roll out generative AI features. And since launching Galaxy AI this year, all features remain accessible to users, which is unlike Google which has kept some Gemini features available under a paid subscription. However, it appears that this benefit for Galaxy users won't run free forever, too.

Back when the Galaxy S24 series was launched, which debuted with Galaxy AI, the company already hinted that "certain AI features" would be put behind a paywall. After several months, Samsung has echoed the same intention found in the footnote of the newly launched Galaxy S24 FE (review) and Galaxy Tab S10 tablet promotional materials (via SamMobile).

Essentially, this indicates a potential change in the pricing model for select Galaxy AI tools, which could be implemented starting from the end of the year 2025. While Samsung hasn't specified which of these features will be affected once its plans start to roll out, its strategy will likely be aimed at charging users for more advanced Galaxy AI capabilities, leaving the basic for free.

Which Galaxy AI features users could likely pay and for how much

Based on the existing list of Galaxy AI features, some of the most advanced and resource-intensive include Sketch to Image and AI wallpaper, both are utilizing image generators, so they could eventually require a subscription. In addition, Galaxy AI's real-time translation may also be a candidate.

Besides those known AI features, it may also launch a screen and context-aware Bixby assistant in the future similar to Apple's upcoming new Siri, and make this exclusive for premium users.

Samsung Galaxy AI Sketch to Image
Galaxy AI's Sketch to Image is integrated into the gallery and the drawing app, but only select Galaxy models can support this. / © nextpit

Likewise, it's hinted by Samsung's Health chief, Hon Pak, earlier that it is on the company's cards to offer a paid version of the Samsung Health app or at least some of the features that will come with it, although details remain scarce up until today.

However, the executive might have been referring here to the features on the Galaxy Ring (review) given all the current smart ring functions are available to every wearer compared to Oura and Ultrahuman which are limiting a few extensive tracking features to their paid smart ring users.

Keep in mind that some Galaxy AI tools are powered by Google's Gemini models here, so it's safe to say that this initiative will only cover Samsung's own AI services.

As for how much Samsung is going to charge users is still unknown. But it won't be surprising if they offer comparable or cheaper pricing than the competitors, for good reason. For comparison, the cheapest Google AI One subscription starts at $20, which is the same price as OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus.

What are your thoughts on companies making these generative AI features as part of a premium service? Do you think this will be a reasonable move? We want to hear your opinion in the comment section.

