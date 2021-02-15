Samsung Galaxy A72: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s upcoming mid-ranger

Samsung is reportedly readying the launch of a new mid-range smartphone called the Galaxy A72 in Europe soon. The phone will be offered in 4G and 5G variants with slight changes to their respective specifications. While the 5G version of the phone appeared in leaked images back in December, today, we have come across leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G courtesy of German tech blog Winfuture.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 succeeds the A71 series from 2020 and by the looks of it, will be an incremental update over its predecessor. The 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A72 aren’t too different and will most likely share the almost identical hardware. Do note that Samsung is yet to comment either about the existence of these devices - much less a probable launch date, so these leaks are all we have for now. Interestingly, the news of the A72 series comes just a few days after we reported about the Samsung Galaxy A32 launching in select European markets.

Samsung Galaxy A72: Everything we know

Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy A71 will feature a large 6.7-inch, 90Hz, Super AMOLED panel that will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner. While not confirmed yet, the phone is likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC if we to go by a recent appearance of GeekBench. At launch, the handset will run Android 11 and shall be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with either 128GB or 256GB storage. And yes, there will be a microSD card slot thrown in as well.

The Galaxy A72 5G was earlier rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear that included a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 5MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shots. New information suggests that the phone could retain the 64MP and 12MP primary and ultrawide cameras but swap the two 5MP units for an 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 / © Samsung/WinFuture

I surely hope they go with the second option since a telephoto lens is so much more useful than a dedicated macro lens. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely to feature a 32MP camera that will be used within the ‘dot’ notch at the centre of the display.

Both variants of the Galaxy A72 will likely support IP67 rating for water and dust ingress protection. The battery capacity is pegged at 5000mAh, and the devices will also feature support for fast charging with the supplied 25W charger. The 4G variant of the Galaxy A72 will be offered in four colour options and is likely to be priced around the €449 mark in Europe for the 128GB variant while the 256GB option will likely breach the €500 mark.

What do you make of these new probably mid-range devices from Samsung? I personally think these rumoured prices, if true, are inflated especially considering that the same company launched a new smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India with last year’s flagship-grade SoC (the Exynos 9825) for less than €300.