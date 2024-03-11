Metal > Plastic: Samsung Galaxy A55 Hands-On

Samsung is giving its popular A-series smartphones two new flagship models: the Galaxy A35 and A55 to replace their predecessors, the A34 and A54. The South Korean manufacturer once again mixes up the formats, with both smartphones being hardly distinguishable from one another. Read the first nextpit hands-on to find out why the Galaxy A55 is still clearly ahead.

Samsung Galaxy A55 design and build quality The Galaxy A55 follows Samsung's current smartphone design language, which we are already familiar with thanks to the existing Galaxy S24 series. The three individually mounted camera lenses are located at the top left behind, with the Gorilla Glass-protected back being completely smooth. You get to choose from colors like Awesome Iceblue, Navy, Lilac, and Lemon. By the way, Samsung offers the same colors for the Galaxy A35. The Samsung Galaxy A55 is protected against dust and water with its IP67 rating. / © nextpit However, there is a new feature on the sides: For the first time in a Samsung A series device, the frame is made of metal. The brushed aluminum feels high-quality and looks really chic. However, you have to look very closely to see the difference between the A35 and its plastic frame. Depending on the device color, the frame of the Galaxy A55 is a little more shiny and features plastic antenna strips for better mobile phone reception. More about this: Samsung Galaxy A or Galaxy S: What's the difference? To recognize the difference between the Samsung Galaxy A35 (bottom) and A55 (top), you have to take a closer look. / © nextpit The Samsung Galaxy A55 feels very good to hold in the hand. The flat frame fits comfortably in the hand, and the slightly rounded elevation on the left means that the volume rocker and the on/off button can be immediately felt, even with your eyes closed. The front display measures 6.6 inches across diagonally. An AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz is in action here, with a peak brightness (HBM) of 1,000 nits. This is not a surprise from Samsung as the display on the Galaxy A55 looks first-class. Samsung knows its displays: The screen of the Galaxy A55 is simply fun. / © nextpit

Power and battery The Samsung Galaxy A55 takes the processor a generation further. The Koreans South are moving the Exynos 1380 from the A54 down a notch to the A35 in 2024, while the Galaxy A55 will receive the new Exynos 1480, which is manufactured using the 4 nm process instead of the 5 nm process. A difference in performance is also noticeable in our brief hands-on. The operating system ran smoothly on the Galaxy A55. This is partly due to the 120 Hz display, but also attributed to the SoC. In a direct comparison, the A35 is not quite as fast, but gamers are likely to benefit even more from the upgrade. According to initial benchmarks, the A55 increases by a good 31% compared to its predecessor in the Geekbench 6 GPU benchmark, which is very much in line with the 32% increase in performance promised by Samsung. The increase in CPU performance is much more moderate at 10 to 20 percent, depending on the benchmark. Under the metal frame of the Galaxy A55 is a new Exynos SoC with plenty of power. / © nextpit The Samsung Galaxy A55 has a 5,000 mAh battery. At 25 W, the fast charging 'feature' doesn't necessarily deserve its name, but at least the battery should be able to charge from zero to 52 percent in 30 minutes. According to Samsung, a full charge takes 84 minutes. There is also good news in terms of operating system updates: Samsung promises four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Although this is not quite on par with Google's Pixel 8 series or the Galaxy S24 models, it is still excellent for a mid-range smartphone. Wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy A55 camera The camera in the Galaxy A55 was a bit of a disappointment. Nothing has changed in terms of hardware. Software innovations were also very limited. Thanks to the addition of AI and NPU, photo quality should be a little better, with a dual recording function for the front and rear cameras, and a little more image stabilization. With the Galaxy A55, Samsung relies on the triple camera setup that we already know from the A54. / © nextpit Yes, Samsung is sticking to the same old camera configuration of a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle, and a rather useless macro camera in the top A series model in 2024. Presumably, the A55 will take photos that are on par with its predecessor, the A54, which was no longer particularly impressive with its camera in the nextpit review a year ago.