New Samsung Galaxy A55 Pictures Showcase a Sleek Metal Frame

With the Galaxy S24 already reviewed and set aside, the next Samsung devices anticipated to make waves are its mid-range Galaxy smartphones , headlined by the Galaxy A55. It seems Samsung hasn't done its utmost to keep the device under wraps, as recent leaks reveal what the updated look of the device will be like in real life.

The Galaxy A55 has been speculated to ditch the plastic frame in favor of metal, which is among the most notable changes to come in the mid-range line in years. Well, the latest leak is giving a better view of this particular component alongside some features.

Samsung Galaxy A55's metal and glass build

As seen in the pictures, the Galaxy A55 bears the new metal frame and while it's something difficult to distinguish, it does get completely flat sides compared to the Galaxy A54's (review) frame. We can also tell that it's metal through the antenna lines placed across the frame, rather than the completely hidden antennas on its predecessor.

However, in other areas, the Galaxy A55's design remains largely unchanged, except for the elevated right-hand section known as "Key Island" that houses the volume rocker and power key. At the same time, it does depict the bulge is less prominent as compared to the unofficial computer renders of the handset. Likewise, all of these changes in build are confirmed to make the device easier and cheaper to repair.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 shown in navy-blue and white colorways and with its aluminum frame. / © X/u/StuffListings

Moreover, the upcoming mid-range gets familiar touches at the back, with floating lenses for the triple camera and an LED flash. The colors are also shown to be available in white and dark blue. Other finishes were revealed to be a shade of pink dubbed as Awesome Lilac and Awesome Iceblue or a light blue shade.

Samsung Galaxy A55 specs

Based on earlier leaks, Samsung is giving the Galaxy A55 a new Exynos 1480 SoC, which has been highlighted to add a faster CPU and a new AMD-designed GPU unit. Meanwhile, the rear cameras are tipped to be carried over from the Galaxy A54, which is helmed by a 50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, and a 5 MP macro sensor. The battery capacity and charging speed are also rated to be unchanged with a 5000 mAh cell and 25 watts, respectively.

With more leaks coming lately, it does indicate the launch for the Galaxy A55 is around the corner. On the other hand, Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A35 could debut as well.

Do you find the Galaxy A55 design attractive? Please let us know what you think in the comments.