Samsung's Galaxy A55 Live Photos Surface Ahead of Launch

If you're put off by the premium price of the Galaxy S24 (review) , Samsung offers plenty of mid-range and budget-friendly smartphone options at a lower price. The headline act among the lot is the Galaxy A54. However, the model is in desperate need of a refresh, which is where the Galaxy A55 comes in. The Galaxy A55 is on its way to stores this year and was spotted at a certification agency, indicating that it could be officially announced any minute now.

First live shots of the Samsung Galaxy A55

Spotted from Chinese TENAA listings (via MySmartPrice), the upcoming Galaxy A55 and China-bound Galaxy C55 have both been pictured live, suggesting the imminent launch of both handsets. It also confirmed that these mid-range Galaxy devices will carry the model numbers SM-A5560 and C5560, respectively.

Despite the blurry images, we can still make out the important Galaxy A55 design clues. What is most noticeable is the new “Key Island” on the right, first seen on the Galaxy A25 that was launched earlier and the Galaxy A35 that was also leaked yesterday.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 design is revealed / © TENAA / My Smart Price

Apart from the new bulging section for buttons, the Galaxy A55 remains almost unchanged from the Galaxy A54 (review) in terms of design. We get a slightly flatter frame and leveled back panel in addition to the triple camera configuration in individual floating cutouts. Moreover, a centered punch-hole selfie camera is faintly visible in front.

Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications

Based on earlier reports, it appears the Galaxy A55 is a minor upgrade to its predecessor, with the most notable change likely reserved for the internal components. The device is touted to be powered by a new Exynos 1480 SoC that includes an AMD-based GPU and higher clocked octa-core processor. Memory-wise, you would most probably get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the Galaxy A55 could retain the same 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate as its predecessor. A familiar 50 MP primary camera should take the helm in the rear configuration, mated to a 12 MP ultra-wide and 5 MP macro sensors. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery cell and 25-watt charging speed should be retained.

There was a leak last month, indicating the Galaxy A55 could also debut in new colors such as Awesome Lilac and Awesome Iceblue. More importantly, the mid-range handset could finally adopt an aluminum frame, ditching the plastic chassis of the Galaxy A54.

Based on historical precedence, Samsung announced the Galaxy A54 in March last year. It makes sense we could see the launch of the Galaxy A55 as early as this February or next month. Are you looking to upgrade to the Galaxy A55 this year?