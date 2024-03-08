Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch

Although Samsung has confirmed that it is unveiling the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in India on March 11, it doesn't stop some leaks to pour in. Ahead of the set event, a retailer has surprisingly listed the two mid-range Galaxy smartphones along with their key specs.

How much the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 cost

German retailer Otto might not have gotten the memo about the launch, though, as it has now listed the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 on its official online store in the country full of the devices' details. Apparently, the base Galaxy A55 costs €479 (~$524) loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB expandable storage while the 256 GB option is priced at €529 (~$579).

Regarding Samsung's other mid-range, the Galaxy A35 costs €379 (~$415) with a configured 6 GB RAM and 128 GB on-board storage. It also gets an expandable storage with up to 1 TB more via micro SD card. Meanwhile, the one with a generous 8/256 GB setup retails for €449 (~$491).

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 prices Model 6/128 GB 8/128 GB 8/256 GB Galaxy A55 - €479 (~$524) €529 (~$579) Galaxy A35 €379 (~$415) - €449 (~$491)

As what it stands, the Galaxy A55 will be slightly pricier than the Galaxy A54 (review). The same goes for the Galaxy A35, which is substantially costing more than the Galaxy A34 (review). Pricing for other regions including the USA may still vary, and may likely keep unchanged from their respective predecessors if the tide is on our side.

What's new on the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 specs

The new prices look justifiable with the Galaxy A55 gaining a more powerful and capable Exynos 1480 SoC with new AMD-designed GPU and higher RAM. It should sport an aluminum frame as well. And if the rumors are true, it gets a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and a lot brighter OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Its cameras are consisted of 50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro, and a 32 MP selfie snapper.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 gets a new speaker grill cut out and bulging section for the buttons. / © OnLeaks

The Galaxy A35 does appear to bring beefier upgrades from the Galaxy A34. Primarily, the 6.6-inch OLED with 120 Hz refresh rate is unchanged, but internally, it is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC that is the same chipset powering the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review). In the imaging department, it has a 50 MP main shooter with a smaller sensor size than the Galaxy A55. This is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro sensor, and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

Furthermore, the two mid-rangers come with 5000 mAh battery and 25 watts rated charging. Plus, they have IP67 dust and water resistance. Both boot on Android 14 with skinned One UI 5.1 on top.

Are you intending to pick up any of the two once they are available? And do you think their specs are worthy improvements from their predecessors? Let us know your thoughts.