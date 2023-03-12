Samsung Teases Galaxy A54's Pro-level Low Light Camera Capabilities

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy S23 Review
© NextPit

Details and pictures about the Samsung Galaxy A54 continued to be leaked. These include the recently revealed pricing for the top-end mid-range and the cheaper Galaxy A34. To keep the interest in the device spinning, and since there's a rumor of an imminent launch, Samsung is officially teasing the Galaxy A54 along with its camera features.

During the announcement of the Galaxy S23 (Plus) and Galaxy S23 Ultra already reviewed by NextPit, the South Koreans highlighted the low-light camera capabilities of the trio. It appears that Samsung's Galaxy A54 will also take advantage of some of these tecniques, especially for capturing photos at night.

On Samsung's regional website, the company is allowing users to sign up and get notified when the phone becomes official. It is also teasing several key features of the Galaxy A54 such as the AMOLED display and long battery life. Additionally, it partially shows the black and purple colorways which confirms the refreshed design mirroring the Galaxy S23 (review).

Samsung Galaxy A54 low light camera
Samsung teases low light camera features on the Galaxy A54. / © Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 low-light camera

Perhaps the most notable from the teaser is how Samsung is marketing the Galaxy A54 in low light shooting through 'Nightography'. Namely, the device will feature Single Take and OIS, which are both available on last year's Galaxy A53 we tested. But it's unclear if there are new effects added with the Galaxy A54's version of Single Take or if it will have premium modes like star trail via Astrophotography.

Based on multiple sources, Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 on March 15. The more expensive mid-range model is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and will come with 8GB of RAM on the base variant. Both upcoming devices could arrive with higher price tags.

Which features do you look for most from a mid-range smartphone? Is it a high MP camera or a snappy processor? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section.

Via: FoneArena

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing