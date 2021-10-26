Samsung Galaxy A53 is on the horizon: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy A53 started showing up in rumor websites and here at NextPit we are ready for it. The device is still many months away from its release but that cant stop us from speculating.

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to feature a 64MP camera.

It will come in a wide range of color options in addition to Black and White.

Release will be around March or May.

This year, Samsung set a very high bar for mid-range devices with the Galaxy A52 line, and as rumors indicate it will be a tough fight for its successor, the Samsung Galaxy A53. Earlier this summer, before the launch of the Samsung A52S even took place, reports started making rounds about the main camera shooter of the A53.

This week, another leak seems to have taken place this time regarding the color variety of the Galaxy A53. According to the dutch publication GalaxyClub, the next midrange powerhouse device by Samsung will boast a large spectrum of colors, with many of them already being popular in previous devices.

We would really like to see something similar to this again! / © Samsung

If the sources are accurate, we can expect to see the upcoming Galaxy device in Orange, Light Blue, Black, and White. These seem to be the planned colors for now, but with Samsung unveiling over 49 color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 it is within reason that we see similar variety in other Samsung devices.

Going deeper in the rumor pit we can also find the speculated main camera module. Samsung seems to be willing to hold back with major changes to the already excellent Galaxy A52, keeping the camera at 64 MP, with all other modules remaining the same. According to the sources this is a rational choice, since the next step would be to go for over 100 MP. The performance of the device is also expected to be only marginally better, with 5G connectivity.

Read Also: How your Samsung phone will look with Android 12

Our stance on this information is sceptical to say the least; Yes, regarding the color options, Light Blue and Coral Orange sound like safe choices for Samsung that will probably treat future devices more like a refresh, until the component shortage calms in the next couple of years.

Yet, on the camera side a 64 MP seems unlikely. The A50 line fights an uphill battle against the company's very own 108 MP ISOCELL HM2 sensors that are featured in competing mid-rangers like Xiaomi's Note 10 Pro. It makes sense for the South Korean giant to switch from the A52's 64 MP Sony IMX682 or Samsung's GW1 module to the 108MP Samsung HM3 sensor, because larger numbers are better, right?

I speculate that if Samsung is unwilling to throw in a respectable performance boost, in hopes of wider component availability, the new device must at least feature comparable camera numbers with its competition even if actual camera performance remains similar. A marketing point crucial in the "Amazing" A50 line that is targeted to young content creators.

What do you think? Will the new Samsung Galaxy A53 be a boring refresh or a worthy successor to the excellent Samsung Galaxy A52? Let us know in the comments!