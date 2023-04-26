Samsung's Galaxy A53 Gets Background-Eraser Image Clipper Tool

Samsung's Galaxy S23 debuted with the Image Clipper tool that removes the background and separates subjects from photos. The feature was rolled out to older flagship Galaxy smartphones last month and Samsung is now expanding it to its mid-range devices with the Galaxy A53 the first device to do so.

Similar to Apple's 'lift a subject feature' built inside the gallery on iOS 16, the Samsung Image Clipper also cuts subjects from photos and generates new ones with a transparent background. The images can then be easily copy and attached to documents and messages or separately share to other people.

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy A53 (review) in Europe. The firmware version is said to add the Image Clipper tool to the device. Once updated, users can test the feature by going to the gallery and picking an image with discernible subjects. You can check our Image Clipper guide here on how to use it.

Samsung also offers the possibility to remove the background of an image when pausing a video. / © NextPit

Which Samsung Galaxy phone has Image Clipper feature

It's not clear if when the update will hit other countries or which other Galaxy A models will be supported later. Apart from the Galaxy A53, Samsung will likely enable the feature on the Galaxy A54 and possibly on the Galaxy A34 we've recently reviewed as well. More importantly, it needs that the device is running on the latest One UI 5.1.

In addition to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy S23 series, the Image Clipper is available for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later models, and the entire Galaxy Z Flip models.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Save when you order the Samsung Galaxy S23 from Amazon. To device database

Have you tried the new editing tool of Samsung? How was your experience so far? Tell us in the comments.