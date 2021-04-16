Samsung Galaxy A32 5G review: A mid-ranger worth checking out

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is not the most innovative smartphone you'll find at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not a good option to consider. The device costs US$349 and among its advantages include support for 5G networks and guaranteed system updates guaranteed for the next three years. But with all these features, is the Galaxy A32 5G really a device that has enough firepower to last you through the next few years?

Rating

Good ✓ Great viewing experience

✓ Three years of operating system updates

✓ Four years of security updates

✓ Headphone jack

✓ Long battery life Bad ✕ Overly minimalist design

✕ Inconsistent camera quality

Minimalist design everywhere First of all, let's make it clear that design is something subjective and personal. For instance, what I like may not appeal to you, and vice versa. Samsung defined the design of the Galaxy A32 as "minimalist", however, it seems to be more of an excuse to justify the lack of effort the way I look at it. Don't get me wrong, the A32 is not an ugly device or one with poor finishing, but it is simply too bland. All in all, I liked the: position of the fingerprint sensor

presence of a headphone jack In summary, I didn't like the: massive dimensions and weight

exposed camera module The Galaxy A32 5G reminded me of Sony's Xperia design language because of the use of the fingerprint sensor on the side / © NextPit I've always been a big fan of Sony's Xperia smartphone designs, and Samsung's mid-range handset here brought back memories of the Japanese manufacturer's models. The fact that it placed the fingerprint sensor at the side, right above the power button, makes unlocking the device an easy process. Being a mid-range smartphone, Samsung also got it right here by retaining the headphone jack. However, this is a smartphone that comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, meaning it will have to sacrifice sleekness to stash away such a large cell. The device tips the scales at 205 grams and the weight is apparent from the moment you pick up the A32 with your hands. The Galaxy A32 has a mono speaker, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack / © NextPit Now, one thing that Samsung did very well here is the presentation. At first glance, the Galaxy A32 appears to feature a glass back that exudes a sense of sophistication. However, the rear is actually made out of plastic. Overall, the design of the Galaxy A32 5G is minimalistic to a fault. I am not the kind of person who likes to use smartphone cases, since I like to appreciate the smartphone's design. However, I highly recommend using a case with the A32 5G if you choose to pick up this mid-range smartphone from Samsung!

A display that surprises, unsurprisingly! If there was one feature that really surprised me about the Galaxy A32 5G, it would be the viewing experience. We are presented with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, sporting a resolution count of 1,600 x 720 pixels (HD+) using TFT LCD technology. This is nothing impressive on paper, right? All in all, I liked the: sharpness and color

ideal size for viewing videos In summary, I didn't like the: 60Hz refresh rate Despite the display's limited technical specifications, I had fun with the A32 5G / © NextPit With a 6.5-inch display, the Galaxy A32 5G is a large device, making it ideal for viewing videos on it. Unlike my experience when reviewing the Motorola Moto G10 which shares similar screen dimensions and specifications, the display's limitations didn't bother me here. My eyes were treated to sharp and colorful images, while delivering a natural look to each tone. Surely Samsung could do better here such as offering support for a 90 Hz refresh rate as seen on the Motorola Moto G30, but did not do so. What I liked most was the entire package in this case: a display that offers a good viewing experience even when limited by its hardware (after all, TFT LCD is not the same as IPS LCD), a good battery life, and support for 5G networks. That sounds like the perfect recipe for hours of video streaming.

An mid-range processor that does 5G The processor used in the Galaxy A32 is the MediaTek Dimensity 720, which was designed for entry-level smartphones while offering 5G support. Although this SoC does come with enough processing muscle to handle the demands of a 5G network, it is not a power guzzler - which is a good thing. The efficient power consumption also helps keep this smartphone in affordable pricing territory. When it comes to RAM, you will end up with 4 GB and 128 GB of internal storage. Out of this, 106 GB is available for use, while the rest is used by the system. Thankfully, Samsung ensures that you can expand the internal storage space by up to 1 TB via a microSD memory card slot. In summary, I liked the: MiraVision multimedia package

Android 11 installed with 3 years of guaranteed updates

four years of security updates

microSD memory card slot All in all, I didn't like the: gaming performance that crashed constantly As for its performance, the Galaxy A32 5G did perform well without any crashes or slowdowns for basic tasks. The only exception happened when it was put through its gaming paces, which honestly, left something to be desired. The reason behind this? Constant crashes including having the game exit abruptly at random. I do not consider myself to be a gamer, but I like to have games on the smartphone in order to kill time. During my review of the Galaxy A32 5G, the games that I played the most were Mario Kart Tour and Asphalt 9, two applications that should run well based on the hardware configurations of the A32 5G. This is because of the gaming package known as Hyperengine from MediaTek that fuels it. However, as my gaming time increased, there were occasions when the smartphone forcefully closed Asphalt 9 without any prior notification. This is especially frustrating, especially for those who tend to game heavily on their smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G benchmark results Geekbench 5.3.2 Single-core Multi-core Result 474 1555 However, the image optimization package offers the exact opposite experience. As I mentioned, despite the limitations of the display on paper, MediaTek Dimensity 720's MiraVision multimedia package managed to make a real difference here, to the extent where I was absolutely drawn in. Software-wise, the device runs on Android 11 right out of the box with Samsung's One UI 3.1 skin on top of it. This device should obtain three years of OS updates and four years of security updates, released every quarterly. Looking at the software support alone, this should be a device that ought to last you a number of years. At the end of the day, you'll have to make your decision based on what's more important to you: media consumption via streaming or gaming, because while the Galaxy A32 5G offers a satisfying video streaming experience, gaming performance is spotty and even frustrating, even if Samsung does hype up the "Game Booster" feature.

The the Galaxy A32 5G's cameras fail to perform well Cameras happen to be the Achilles heel of this Samsung's entry-level to mid-range device. It is not surprising to see that the camera department is where Samsung has decided to make compromises in order to deliver a more competitive price. The smartphone boasts of a quad-camera system, featuring a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor (sounds like the OnePlus Nord!). Upfront, we have a 13 MP camera that captures selfies. In summary, I liked the: satisfactory image quality during daytime

natural-looking colors in images In summary, I did not like the: poor quality of night images, even when night mode is enabled

pretty much useless macro lens The Galaxy A32 5G's camera array is more exposed than on the A52 and A72 models / © NextPit The camera layout of the A32 5G was clearly inspired by Samsung's flagships, such as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. But there seems to be an attention deficit here. Unlike the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 models, we don't have a frame or island that surrounds the cameras, and missing out on this leaves the cameras exposed. This is why I would strongly recommend the use of a smartphone case with the A32 5G. That said, the image quality remains decent, especially in environments with good lighting, as the colors look natural while you do not get too distorted results when taking the angle into consideration, which varies from 80 ° (wide-angle) to 123 ° (ultra-wide-angle). When switching from one camera to another, there is not much variation, which is always good in my books. The 13 MP front camera is positioned in the center of the display as a teardrop notch / © NextPit The 2 MP depth sensor is pretty basic in functionality, so don't expect much. The macro camera, on the other hand, is nothing more than a gimmick. It is nice to have, as it offers a third possibility, you won't get much mileage out of it. In terms of software, there are some options that also appear in Samsung's high-end smartphones, including the ability to capture images when recording videos, performing slow-motion shots, and hyperlapse videos, as well as the famous portrait mode. How to maximize the Samsung Galaxy S21's camera features Do not expect much from the night mode of the Galaxy A32 5G though, as it is limited in performance and ends up delivering rather artificial-looking images through overexposure. You check out the handiwork of the Galaxy A32 5G's camera in the image gallery below. › Image Gallery Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: Camera samples

A battery that will last you the entire day...and then some The battery life on the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is a highlight here. Then again, it comes as no surprise, as this smartphone offers an advanced network connection that will certainly demand power from the handset. The 5,000 mAh, battery is accompanied by 15 W fast and adaptive charging technology. All in all, I liked the: long battery life

steady power consumption In summary, I did not like the: lack of a wireless charging option Unfortunately, I could not test out the device on a data plan that has 5G network support, as my data plan currently supports 4G+. In other words, it failed to reach the download and upload speeds of a 5G experience. Hence, the battery life test results will be limited by this factor. Under regular use conditions, the Galaxy A32 5G offered a great battery life. I can say that it is possible to have up to two days' worth of use without having to charge it. Of course, this will greatly depend on your usage pattern. If you ever need to charge it, the entire process should be completed in approximately 2 hours. While this is not the most ideal outcome based on today's fast charging technologies, but a 1 hour 30 minute charging time will see the battery level hit 70% from 0%. Overall, I was very pleased with the battery life of the Galaxy A32 5G. Of course, because of the battery's capacity, you end up with a massive handset measuring 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm. Once again, a balance between convenience and comfort comes into play.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: Datasheet Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Datasheet Display 6.5 inches / 60 Hz / 1,600 x 720 pixels (HD+) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 (2.0 GHz Octa-Core) with Mali G57 MC3 Memory 4 GB / 128 GB / with microSD slot up to 1TB Operating system Android 11 / One UI 3.1 Main Camera 48 MP / f/1.8 aperture / 80° field of view Ultra wide-angle 8 MP / f/2.2 aperture / 123° field of view Macro 5 MP / f/2.4 aperture / fixed focus Depth sensor 2 MP / f/2.2 aperture Digital Zoom Up to 10x Selfie Camera 12 MP / f/2.2 aperture / 81° field of view Video resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) @30 fps

HD slow motion @120 fps Number of SIM cards Dual-SIM - Nano-SIM (4FF) Connection 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD, 5G Sub6 FDD, 5G Sub6 TDD Connectivity 3.5 mm stereo (P2 standard) / NFC / Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Battery 5,000 mAh / 15 W fast charging Colours Black and Violet Price US$349