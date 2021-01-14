Galaxy A32 5G announced: Samsung's rival to the Redmi Note 9T

Shortly before the presentation of its new flagships, Samsung introduced a new mid-range smartphone. With the Galaxy A32 5G, it now also has a 5G phone for less than 300 Euros on offer and competes with the Redmi Note 9T and TCL 20 5G.

Before the tech world will soon have all eyes on the Galaxy S21 lineup, the South Korean company took advantage of the calm before the storm to unveil the Galaxy A32 5G. As the name suggests, the new mid-range model with 6.5-inch display comes with the necessary 5G support to offer better future-proofing.

With the A32 5G, Samsung once again makes it clear that it wants to be present in every price range in order to find as many customers as possible. In the 300 Euro range the competition, in the form of the Redmi Note 9T and TCL 20 5G, had also recently unveiled models with 5G compatibility, which they now have to compete with.

Galaxy A32 5G: Fast surfing in Samsung's mid-range as well

For the connection to the 5G network Samsung uses a MediaTek MT6853V in the Galaxy A32 5G. The eight-core chip is backed by 4GB of RAM. This brings it in line with the Redmi Note 9T, while TCL has given its new mid-range model 6 GB.

Samsung offers two models of the Galaxy A32 5G, which differ in the size of the integrated storage, 64 or 128 GB. This can be upgraded with a microSD card if needed. However, those who want to use this option will have to do without a second SIM card.

The Galaxy A32 5G will be available in four colours. / © Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G: Five cameras with up to 48 megapixels

A 5,000 mAh battery provides the necessary power supply for the smartphone, which weighs around 205 grams. Samsung puts all this behind a 6.5-inch TFT display with 720x1,600 pixels. Centred in the display is the V-shaped selfie camera with 13 megapixels, which can also record videos in Full HD format at 30 fps.

On the back of the smartphone, there are four more sensors:

48-MP wide-angle lens: sensor size: 1/2.0", aperture: f/1.8

sensor size: 1/2.0", aperture: f/1.8 8-MP ultra-wide-angle: sensor size: 1/4.0", aperture: f/2.2

sensor size: 1/4.0", aperture: f/2.2 2-MP depth-of-field: Sensor size: 1/5.0", Aperture: f/2.4

Sensor size: 1/5.0", Aperture: f/2.4 5-MP macro: Sensor size: 1/5.0", Aperture: f/2.4

With the separate depth of field module, Samsung promises "especially expressive portraits with blurred backgrounds." Only tests will show how useful this really is in everyday use. The rear camera can record videos in UHD at also 30 frames per second.

The Galaxy A32 5G, which comes with Android 11 out of the box, will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue on February 12th, 2021. Samsung will charge €279 for the 64 GB variant, and those who want 128 GB of internal storage will have to pay €299.