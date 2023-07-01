More Cheap Phones: Samsung's Galaxy A25 Pictures Get Leaked

Samsung launched two variants of the Galaxy A23 last year, which include the LTE and 5G option. In April 2023, the manufacturer only refreshed the non-5G through the Galaxy A24, leaving the door open for the 5G model. Now, a set of pictures of the purported Galaxy A25 5G has popped up, indicating this might be the upcoming entry with the supposed faster connectivity.

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy A25 were shared by Giznext and cited the prolific leaker OnLeaks as the source of these materials. Accordingly, the device appears identical to the Galaxy A24 except that there are tiny differences in dimensions. The unannounced budget phone measures 162 x 77.5 x 8.3 mm compared to the Galaxy A24 that spans 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm, which is negligible when put side-by-side.

An alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G that features a water drop notch. / © OnLeaks / Giznext

We also get to see the water drop notch display along with the unified camera layout on the rear. The latter design element is presently shared with other models like the Galaxy A14 5G (review) and Galaxy A54 (review). But it wasn't mentioned if the same 50 MP sensor will headline the module.

Additionally, the power button on the right side seems to house the fingerprint sensor and the 3.5 mm audio jack is found at the bottom section.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A25 5G features a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner on its power button. / © OnLeaks/Giznext

Although the outlet speculates this is the supposed Galaxy A25 5G, it is possible that it may end up the Galaxy A24 5G given Samsung normally follows its naming convention carefully. At the same time, picking the latter would also be logical and fitting if the specs iteration is only for the connectivity.

Regarding the release, there is no definite time given. But for reference, the Galaxy A23 5G was announced in August last year, which was priced at $300. We could likely see the successor debut in the same launch window and running on Android 13 OS out of the box.

What are your opinions for Samsung retaining the notch on its devices? Are you willing to purchase a phone with this feature? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.