Samsung Galaxy A25 Spotted with a Beefier Exynos Processor

Although the Samsung Galaxy A24 5G was just launched in April, it now appears that its successor, the Galaxy A25 5G, could be in the pipeline. This bit of news comes after the budget Android smartphone was spotted recently on a benchmark listing that listed Samsung's Exynos chipset with a beefier processor.

Based on the GeekBench repository, a variant of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is equipped with the Exynos 1280 SoC coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB on-board storage. It should be noted that there could be lower memory configuration options similar to the Galaxy A14 5G (review) and Galaxy A34 (review).

As for the chip, this is the same silicon that powered last year's Galaxy A53 before Samsung introduced an upgraded Exynos 1380 on the Galaxy A54. Hence, the Exynos 1280 is considerably snappier compared to MediaTek's Helio G99 which powers the Galaxy A24.

At the same time, the Samsung-made silicon uses a smaller 5 nm process node compared to the Helio G99. This usually translates to improved power efficiency and better battery life of the device. In addition, the Exynos 1280 ships with the Mali G68 graphics that should also boost gaming performance over the Mali G57 in MediaTek's chip.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G shows a unified design with a triple camera module and a notched screen. / © OnLeaks / Giznext

Other Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specifications and features

When it comes to other specifications, the Galaxy A25 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen in Full HD resolution and a notched display. It remains unclear whether Samsung will increase the refresh rate from 90 Hz to 120 Hz this time around. In addition, the device should sport a triple camera configuration with a 50 MP primary sensor backed by a 5 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro snappers. The battery is rated at 5,000 mAh alongside 25 watts charging.

There is no word on when Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy A25 5G or how much the handset will cost. Given the 4/64 GB variant of its predecessor was priced at $179, it is safe to say the Galaxy A25 with the same configuration could debut between $250 to $300.

With these specifications, how much do you think the Samsung Galaxy A25 should cost? We're interested to hear your thoughts on this.