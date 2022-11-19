Faster cheap phones: Galaxy A14 and M14 spotted with a new Exynos chip

Samsung is geared to launch the Galaxy A14 5G next month. And before the budget Android 13 smartphone gets official, a leaked benchmark appeared confirming what key specifications will be in tow. At the same time, the upcoming Galaxy M14 5G looks to share some hardware advantages with the Galaxy A14.

Geekbench results of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy M14 5G have been spotted. Interestingly, the two smartphones will share the new Exynos 1330 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Options for higher memory are expected considering a 6 GB configuration was presented with last year's Galaxy A13 5G.

Beyond the better performance of the chipset, Samsung's Exynos 1330 is said to add support for 5G mmWave that has faster speed and wider bandwidth. Though unconfirmed, the Galaxy A14 and M14 could also benefit from a newer Bluetooth version on top of the Wi-Fi connectivity.

As regards the design, alleged renders of the Galaxy A14 were already shown last month. Based on the computer-generated drawings, the device will depart from the V notch to a U-shaped and larger 6.8-inch FullHD+ display. The selfie snapper could also be upgraded to 13 MP while the main 50 MP triple camera setup at the back is likely to be retained.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will share design with Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 / © OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G availability and price

There is no exact price or release date yet for the Galaxy A14 5G. Conversely, its predecessor was launched for $249 in December last year. So, it is only logical for Samsung to keep the yearly cadence of its Galaxy A lineup. Similarly, the Galaxy M14 5G is scheduled to be announced in 2023.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Get the Galaxy A13 5G for less from Samsung. To device database

Unsurprisingly, Samsung is already running an attractive deal with the Galaxy A13 5G. In the US, the device is significantly cheaper or down to $195 from its original retail price of $249.