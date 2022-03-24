Killer entry level smartphone for $100?

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available on Amazon for under $100 in this deal. If you are looking for a pre-paid phone with no contractual obligations, then this one may be an excellent choice for you. Keep on reading to find out if Tracfone is a good solution for you.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available on Amazon for only $99.99

The usual price for the pre-paid smartphone is $149.99, while for the unlocked version $179.99.

The device is locked with the pre-paid carrier Tracfone, a subsidiary of Verizon.

The pre-paid scheme allows you to only have data and calls when you need them without any contractual obligations.

According to some analysts, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is one of the best-selling devices. This is not a surprise. The great price, coupled with the well-known Samsung Galaxy A brand, makes this a favorite in entry-level smartphones. With this Amazon deal, we find a pre-paid, locked version of the phone discounted at $99.99 which is a 33% reduction over the original price and -44% over the selling price of the unlocked device.

What should be kept in mind is that this variant of the A12 is locked with Tracfone, a subsidiary of Verizon that offers pre-paid solutions. A pre-paid phone basically allows you to only pay for the data and time that you actually use, by purchasing them independently with no contractual obligations. When you simply want to stop using the device, you just stop renewing your balance.

Should I buy a pre-paid phone?

Well, to answer this question, you need to be honest with your needs. The most significant advantage of the pre-paid offerings is the ability to just stop paying it whenever. One good example would be if you cannot commit to a contract for at least three years. Since most carriers now require you to be tied to them over a 36-month contract when purchasing a new device you may find yourself in the uncomfortable situation of having to pay for something you can't or don't want to use.

So investing in a pre-paid phone may allow you to avoid this commitment for as long as you want to, and for the price, the benefits are not inadequate:

Tracfone pre-paid options Unlimited Talk & Text Plus 2GB Unlimited Talk & Text Plus 3GB Unlimited Talk & Text Plus 8GB 30 days of unlimited Talking and texting + 2GB of carryover data 30 days of unlimited Talking and texting + 3GB of carryover data 30 days of unlimited Talking and texting + 8GB of carryover data No-Contract individual plan No-Contract individual plan No-Contract individual plan $32.99 $34.99 $40.00

Also, note that these prices were the ones we could find on Amazon. Prices in other retailers may differ significantly.

So instead of automatically tying yourself to the carrier with a contract, you can order the cards and activate them via your phone. Once the 30 days are done, you simply repeat the process. You can find these cards either on Amazon or other retailers and physical stores.

Important: Before you make this purchase, make sure that your area is covered by Tracfone.

Why the Samsung Galaxy A12?

Here are some of the available colors of the A12. In this deal you can only get the Black model / © Samsung

This model of the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a combination of 3GB/32GB RAM and storage with a 16MP main camera, a 5MP Ultra Wide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro camera. The processor is the capable Helio P35 that, coupled with a 5,000 mAh battery, should offer good battery life.

The device also features a pretty large display. At 6.5", the LCD Infinity-V display is one of the largest that you can find for the price with a resolution of HD+. Yes, this is nowhere near the AMOLED displays that you find in the rest of the A-Series, but for less than $100, it is one of the better offerings.

The expandable memory also means that even tho the primary storage is at 32 GB, you can get up to 1TB for photos and other files by popping in a microSD card.

Would you use a Pre-Paid phone? Have you ever done so in the past? Let me know in the comments.