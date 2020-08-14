There's good news for owners of affordable Samsung Galaxy smartphones

After Samsung had already promised to provide its high-end smartphones from Android 10 on with long-term updates, this decision could soon also reach cheaper models.

While Samsung's current promise applies to devices with Android 10, for example, the smartphones from Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 on, there are now reports from the Far East that the South Koreans are also considering to provide updates for further models for three years. As TizenHelp reports, a customer in a conversation with Samsung support asked what updates for the Galaxy A90 would be like.

Samsung's support representative responded that the company is currently looking into offering a three-year support period for Galaxy A models in the upper midrange and beyond. The company is currently investigating the hardware requirements and resources before making a final decision. However, if a positive decision is reached, it will be announced via Samsung's Members app.

Samsung: long-term updates also possible for high-end tablets

The article further states that Samsung may want to extend its regulation to the high-end tablets that have been introduced since the Galaxy S10. According to TizenHelp, this is very likely, as they meet the necessary hardware requirements.

The site further assumes that in the event of a positive decision Samsung's Galaxy A90, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A71, and the corresponding 5G variants will receive the three-year support.

The article photo shows a Samsung Galaxy A90 5G.