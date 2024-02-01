Samsung's Cheap Foldable May Be Dubbed as the Galaxy 'A' Fold 6

Samsung's foldable smartphone offerings have been composed of the book-style Galaxy Z Fold and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip since the first Galaxy foldable. Apart from form and specs, the two foldable catalogs are separated by a steep price difference, making the Fold series much pricier. Samsung could narrow the gap by introducing a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold model this year, and the existence of the device is supported by a new leak.

How will the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be called

For years, Samsung has been internally calling its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip as “Q” and “B”, with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 aptly called Q5 and B5, respectively. So, it is only logical that the next foldable models will be using “Q6” and “B6” to continue the naming convention running.

But as spotted by Winfuture, there appears Samsung is working on another Galaxy foldable with a codename “Q6A”, suggesting of a full-folding device rather than a clamshell. With such note, the 'A' within the moniker also indicates that it could be a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 version that may be dubbed as Galaxy A Fold 6 or just Galaxy A Fold.

However, the outlet do state that everything could change, and with the “Q6A” likely representing as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. Even so, there's also a chance Samsung would scrap the device altogether only launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 later this year.

An alleged Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit showing a wider aspect ratio/ © X/u/IceUniverse

But then again, it's not the first instance a cheaper or mid-range Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been leaked. Last month, the Korean publication The Elec reported that a toned-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does exist and could go be announced this year as well. Unfortunately, the source didn't divulge about how the handset will be called.

As it stands today though, it really aligns to the rumors that Samsung is bringing a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold. The company needs to boost the sales of foldable devices and added to the fact of more Chinese manufacturers offering cheaper alternatives, such as the OnePlus Open (review), or one with a sleeker design like the Honor Magic V2 (review).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE or A Fold 6 specs

Going by the features and specs, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to come with a more rugged “IronFlex” foldable display panel. It was also suggested by notable leaker Ice Universe that it sports a new aspect ratio that mirrors the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could enlist a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and possibly a bigger battery like what's rumored to come on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If indeed a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 model exists, it's unknown how Samsung will distinguish it apart from the price. Perhaps it could ship with a different processor and less capable camera to bring its cost down.

Do you think it will be a good decision for Samsung to launch a budget oriented full-folding Galaxy Z Fold 6? What is your opinion on this? We'd like to hear those in the comments.