Samsung is widely recognized for its foldable devices and premium Galaxy S series , but its mid-range Galaxy A lineup has quietly taken the lead in sales. After the successful debut of the budget-friendly Galaxy A06 last year, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch an upgraded version packed with significant improvements.

As Samsung’s most affordable offering in the A series, the Galaxy A06 has already captured attention. Now, it seems the company is planning to build on its success with a more powerful variant that promises better performance and new features.

Samsung’s Cheapest Waterproof Handset?

According to leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore, who shared details on X, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A06 5G soon. Beyond upgraded connectivity, the device is expected to feature a more powerful processor, a smoother display, and improved durability.

The current MediaTek Helio G85 SoC is rumored to be replaced by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, offering better performance in both processing and graphics. Additionally, this chip is built on a more power-efficient 6 nm process compared to the older 12 nm architecture, potentially extending battery life.

Samsung's Galaxy A06 features a 6.7-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The A06 5G could arrive with a faster display and a faster processor. / © Samsung

While the phone is expected to retain its 6.7-inch 720p+ LCD display, it will now support a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. Another notable upgrade is the inclusion of IP54 dust and water resistance, meaning it can withstand splashes, putting it in the same durability class as the Galaxy A16.

Longer Software Support for the Galaxy A06 5G

The Galaxy A06 5G is also expected to launch with One UI 6 based on Android 14. More impressively, it is said to receive four years of major OS updates, including the One UI 7, doubling the support period of the non-5G variant.

Beyond the chipset and software, most other specifications remain unchanged. The device is expected to retain its 50 MP main camera, 2 MP depth sensor, and 8 MP front-facing camera. The 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W charging is also expected to carry over, while memory configuration could start at 4/64 GB.

With this approach, Samsung seems to be applying a similar strategy to the Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A15 5G (review), which received an upgraded chipset compared to their non-5G counterparts. However, in the case of the Galaxy A06, the improvements go beyond just better silicon.

For now, the Galaxy A06 5G is expected to launch first in India, though Samsung has not yet confirmed an exact release date or availability in other regions. There's also no word on the pricing, but it could sit between the Galaxy A06 ($100) and the Galaxy A16 ($200).

Are these upgrades enough to make the Galaxy A06 5G a worthwhile budget phone? Share your thoughts in the comments!