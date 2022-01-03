Samsung Exynos 2200 to be released in January with PS5 and Xbox GPU

Samsung will unveil the new Exynos 2200 SoC on January 11! The company announced the presentation of the new smartphone chip via Twitter a few days ago. Tune in next week Tuesday especially since the Exynos 2200 is expected to be used in the Galaxy S22 sold outside the US. Samsung is also preparing for next-generation mobile games with an RDNA2 architecture.

TL;DR

Samsung announced on Twitter that the Exynos 2200 will be unveiled on January 11, 2022.

The SoC is expected to be equipped with an AMD graphics unit.

It is still unclear in which regions the new processors will be used.

In a Twitter post on Samsung's official account on December 30, 2021, the Korean electronics manufacturer announced the unveiling of the new flagship CPU for January 11, 2022. The successor to the Exynos 2100 is expected to serve as the new centerpiece of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, powering smartphones in some parts of the world.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. source: Twitter-Samsung 12/30/2021

Most excitingly, the Exynos 2200 SoC was created in collaboration with AMD, one of the leading manufacturers of computer GPUs. This could make Exynos 2200 a true graphics powerhouse for smartphones. This is because Samsung is using AMD's latest RDNA2 graphics architecture, which is normally used in high-end consoles and in gaming PCs.

What models will the chipset be used in?

Samsungs seems to stick to the successful strategy from 2021 in 2022. Meaning, there will be an SoC showcase that shines a big spotlight on the new smartphones coming a few weeks later. So Exynos 2200 will most likely be used in Galaxy S22 models. Like every year, the question remains as to which regions Samsung will rely on its own SoCs.

Traditionally, Samsung uses its own SoCs in their flagship devices globally, but for the US market, Samsung usually relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. The American chip manufacturer already introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 last year, and the first phone that uses the power of the new processor, the Xiaomi 12, was also introduced in China.

We expect to find out the answer to our questions on January 11. As a gamer, I'm also absolutely curious to see if Samsung will team up with AMD to offer some exclusive advantages in currently popular mobile games. If you'd like more information on the Galaxy S22, check out our rumor page!

What do you think of the Exynos 2200? Do you think the chip can improve the S22 once again? Let us know in the comments!