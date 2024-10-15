Robot cleaners with an all-in-one cleaning solution tend to be pricier, so waiting until a sale is a logical move. If you've been waiting to snag one before, Roborock's Q7 Max+ with vacuum and mop features has dropped to the all-time low price of $359, down $510 (59 percent) from the usual $869.

This matches the discount offered during the 2-day Prime Day sale. However, this current offer doesn't require you a premium subscription, so anyone can take advantage of this.

Why we love Roborock Q7 Max+

The Roborock Q7 Max+ (review) scored 9/10 in our review, praising its vacuuming capabilities and no-fuss setup. Its only minor down is the loud sound it produces when emptying the built-in dust bin in the robovac. And while it's getting long in the tooth, it's still a phenomenal cleaner that we recommend, especially at this rate.

Compatible with iOS and Android, the Roborock Q7 Max+ requires minimal effort to use right from unboxing it to installing the base station and connecting the cleaning devil to your Wi-Fi network. The automated station has a large 2.5-liter bin that can accommodate hands-free cleaning for 7 weeks.

Roborock Q7+ Max with its self-refilling and self-emptying dock station / © NextPit

While in actual cleaning, it is rated with 4,200 Pa suction power and performs great in parquets and carpets. There are four cleaning modes for users: quiet, balanced, turbo, and max, ensuring a versatile cleaning session.

It has a vibrating mop that gets rid of most of the stains from liquids. It also supports the no-mop and no-go zones for configuring it away from rugs and carpets during mopping.

If you're a privacy freak, it lacks a camera and relies on LiDAR for precise navigation and obstacle avoidance. Like with the pricier models, it comes with a 3D mapping as well. Its battery life is another thing to like about it, lasting 180 minutes between charges.

Are you looking to snag it for this price? Which of its features do you think are the most useful in keeping your floors clean? Let us know in the comments.