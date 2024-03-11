Powerful Robot Cleaner: Roborock Q5 Pro+ is $200 Cheaper Today

If you haven't picked a robot vacuum for your spring cleaning, now might be a great opportunity to obtain one, as Roborock's robot vacuum cleaners are on sale. This includes the new Roborock Q5 Pro+ which is now back near a record-low price at $499 on Amazon, saving you $200 (29 percent).

The deal is for the Plus version of the Q5 Pro or one with the base station combo that can hold dust and dirt for up to 7 weeks. You can avail the discount by applying the coupon code before checking out from the retailer.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q5 Pro Roborock's Q5 Pro+ is at a near record low price on Amazon. You can save $200 when you apply the coupon code at check out.

Why the Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a recommended robot vacuum and mopper

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ came to the scene just a few months ago and features sizeable upgrades from its predecessor. On top of the mopping function, it has a more powerful suction rate of 5500 Pa, which puts it on the level of pricier robot vacuums. It also comes with a new dual brush that enhances the cleaning and is more effective in getting rid of hair and debris from carpets and tile gaps.

The station automatically empties the built-in bin while its 2.5-liter dust bin can hold up to 7 weeks of dust and dirt. Clearing the dust bin is also done quickly through the one-push button to open the top case and access the bag.

The Q5+ features a large dust container. / © Roborock

Roborock's Q5 Pro+ is powered by LiDAR which enables precise navigation. This also creates 3D maps of your spaces while it navigates, and you can use the maps to customize routes and schedule cleaning via the mobile app.

With the unit's 3 hours of battery life, it means it can cover up to 3,767 square feet (349.97 m²) of area between charges. Even better, it supports off-peak charging which saves energy and ensures that the robot is ready during cleaning sessions.

What do you think of the Roborock Q5 Pro+ at this rate? Which of its features do you think are most useful? Hit us up in the comments with your answers. Likewise, let us know if you want to see more robot vacuum deals.