Save Up To $650 On These Best Roborock Robot Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Roborock is running a 5-day anniversary sale on most of its intelligent robot vacuum cleaners starting today. So, if you were thinking of owning a robot cleaner before, now's a great chance to pick one while also saving up to $650. nextpit gives you the top Roborock deals from this promotion.

The eligible robot vacuum models are available from Roborock's online store and will run from August 29th until September 2nd. In addition to the anniversary sale, the company is also giving regular discounts to other entries like the Roborock S8+ (review) and Roborock S8 our colleagues reviewed.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Dyad Pro Bundle

The biggest savings can be had on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra which is paired with a Dyad Pro for wet cleaning. Normally, the bundle sets you $2049, but this limited promotion is hugely reducing the price to $1399, netting you $650 in the process.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra has a fixed side brush and a wiping plate with two vibrating modules. / © NextPit

As for the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (review), it's the company's latest and most effective cleaner. This is thanks to the powerful suction level at 6000 Pa alongside custom brushes and vibration modules. At the same time, it comes with a futuristic docking station to handle automatic dust collection, leaving you a hands-free solution for up to 7 weeks. But more than the self-emptying dustbin, the dock also cleans the mopper and refills the water tank.

There's an option if you only want the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra unit. Essentially, the solo deal has the cleaner's price slashed from $1599 down to $1199, ultimately translating to a $400 discount (25 percent off).

Affiliate offer Roborock S8 Pro Ultra You can save $650 when you order the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra with the Dyad Pro bundle during the anniversary sale of Roborock.

Roborock S8+

A more affordable option from the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the Roborock S8+. It has the same auto-empty base station and powerful suction capacity as with the more expensive Ultra model. Plus, it takes advantage of LiDAR navigation system for properly ensuring hard-to-reach areas and enabling 3D mapping on the mobile app.

Roborock S8+ in the base station / © NextPit

The Roborock S8+ has been regularly discounted before the sale, but now the company has extended it further. This takes $200 off (20 percent) from the usual price of $999, subsequently reducing it to $799.

Affiliate offer Roborock S8+ Roborock's S8+ with auto-empty dock is also discounted during the sale.

Roborock Q5+

For no-fuss cleaning in small spaces and rooms, the Roborock Q5+ is a great match at a cheap price. Similar to the pricier Roborock S8+, the self-empty dock can hold 7 weeks of dirt and dust. And while the Q5+ has a muted suction level at 2700 Pa, it is fitted with the Roborock's LiDAR navigation and supports smart home assistants like Google and Alexa.

It is normally priced at $699 including the dock before this sale. However, the anniversary promo has lowered it to $399, which is equivalent to a solid 41 percent discount and an all-time low price.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q5+ The Roborock Q5+ is one of the cheapest robot cleaners offered during the promotion. You can save $300 or 41 percent off its price.

We want to know which of the robot vacuums from Roborock do you think is a better fit for your home or room? Likewise, would you want to see more similar deals in the future? Share with us your answers in the comments.