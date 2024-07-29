Hot topics

Smartwatch Users Might be More Injury Prone than Non-Users

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPIT Garmin Forerunner 965 Rest Notification
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Improvements in smartwatches and fitness trackers have made them essential wearable devices for active users, including those who are into running. They arrived packed with advanced monitoring features to provide users with physical insights or to keep them motivated to achieve their goals. However, these advantages might have a tradeoff — especially with a recently discovered shortcoming.

A recent study published in NIH (National Library of Medicine)'s PubMed, which surveyed 282 adult runners with an average age of 37.4 years, both recreational and professional alike, revealed a bleak picture concerning the correlation between the use of running technology during runs and exercises.

It specifically showed how more than 90 percent of the participants use a fitness wearable in the form of smartwatches or fitness trackers, with Garmin and Apple devices having the largest share, respectively. The surprising kicker here is how runners who used their gadgets were found to have higher risks of getting running-related injuries compared to runners who don't wear any wearable devices, resulting in 69 percent lower risk of injury.

PubMed's study on running-related injuries from using smartwatches
Garmin and Apple devices have the largest share in the recent study on running-related injuries from using wearables. / © PubMed

You can avoid injuries if you listen to your smartwatch

However, the study is not entirely skewed in favor of those who don't use running devices at all. It highlighted a crucial point that runners who use data from their smartwatches or fitness trackers for their guided training or recovery program didn't show a higher risk of injury.

What we can glean from this is how the risks are not actually associated with wearables themselves, but with how users utilize their smart device during training or exercise. For example, if you're dismissing the metrics and training guides from a smartwatch or fitness tracker, you might be setting yourself up for possible injuries.

To that end, it is important to look at the other aspects of using wearables and to listen to both your body and smartwatch. By understanding these data and factors better, you can develop more effective injury prevention strategies in the long run.

Do you use a smartwatch or tracker in your runs or exercises? If so, do you find them helpful? Share your opinion with us.

Via: Gadgets and Wearables Source: PubMed

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing