Images of the Galaxy S21 Plus: is Samsung maintaining the plastic trend?

Even on earlier render images there were signs of a new design of the Galaxy S21 camera. Now there are more pictures to follow, giving new impressions of the back of Samsung's upcoming flagship.

The rendering images of the three S21 models now published by LetsGoDigital are based on real photos obtained from a source close to the South Korean company. In order to protect this source, they decided to publish 3D models based on these photos instead of the original pictures.

According to the same source, the name of the upcoming smartphone should really be S21, based on the year of release. The speculation about another ten-step like from the S10 to the S20 would thus be off the table. The Galaxy S30 should not exist for the time being according to the report. The models should be S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

The various pictures are similar to those already published by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks). Especially on the backside, you can see a new design. The camera island, which is equipped with different cameras depending on the model, merges into the frame of the smartphones on two sides.

Galaxy S21 Ultra: The new high-end model

The site has summarized the expected features and functions of the three versions. The first is the high-end model, the S21 Ultra. As was to be expected, this is to receive, among other things, the largest display of the three siblings, including QHD+ and 120 Hertz, at 6.8 inches. The large housing will also contain the largest battery (5,000 mAh) and the best cameras.

With the S21 Ultra, Samsung is allegedly relying on a large camera island / © LetsGoDigital

The S21 Ultra is supposed to accommodate a 40-megapixel sensor behind the central hole punch in the front. But the real novelty can be seen on the back, according to the report. The S21 Ultra is said to offer a 10x hybrid zoom. The wide-angle camera gets a new sensor with 108 megapixels, while the ultra-wide-angle shoots with 12 megapixels. The two telephoto sensors offer 10 megapixels each with a 10x and 3x optical zoom.

In order to improve the autofocus system, the Ultra model may be equipped with a new time-of-flight sensor, which is supposed to provide a longer range. It could also be equipped with a laser system, which is already known from the Note 20 Ultra.

As we have reported previously, the S21 Ultra is said to be compatible with the S Pen. However, the stylus is not included with the phone, unlike the Note models. There will also be no slot in the case. Since Samsung could cancel the Note series in the future, the new S21 Ultra would be an alternative for stylus fans.

Contrary to some expectations that Samsung might follow Apple's example of the iPhone 12 with the S21, a 25-watt charger is still to be included in the box.

European versions of the S21 will receive Samsung's Exynos chip, while South Korean and American models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. It is not yet clear which memory variants Samsung will choose for the S21 Ultra.

The S21 Ultra will initially be available in two colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. Further designs could follow over the course of the year to further boost sales. However, the well-known Mystic Bronze will not be available again.

Galaxy S21 Plus: Plastic case and smaller display

The report goes on to describe that the S21+ will have a 6.7-inch display with Full HD resolution and 120 Hertz. However, the frequency is said to not be able to automatically adapt to the application and its contents.

The camera hump of the S21+ is slightly smaller than on the S21 Ultra / © LetsGoDigital

At the same time, in comparison to the Ultra model, the glass back is also replaced by a plastic rear. Samsung follows the Galaxy Note 20, a decision that already caused criticism with the Note model.

In a direct comparison with its predecessor, the Galaxy S20+, Samsung is said to come without the DepthVision camera. It will be equipped with a 12 megapixel wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The LED flash is to be placed next to the camera island, as can be seen in the photos.

The 4,800 mAh battery can be charged with the supplied 15 Watt power supply. Optionally, up to 25 watts should be possible. In addition to Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, a version in Phantom Violet will also be available.

Galaxy S21: The entry-level model

Like its big siblings, the regular S21 is also to be equipped with an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, there are supposed to be cuts in the memory, only 8 GB RAM and 128 GB for your data are said to be available. The display diagonal also shrinks to 6.2 inches. The case is made of plastic.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 will be available in four colors / © LetsGoDigital

There should be no changes in the cameras compared to the Galaxy S20. The same applies to the battery, which should continue to provide 4,000 mAh. Those who decide on the Galaxy S21 can choose from four colours: Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink.

The three models of the Galaxy S21 series are scheduled for launch on Thursday, January 14th, 2021. Pre-orders will probably start immediately after the event, while according to the report, delivery will have to wait until Friday, January 29th, 2020.

The article photo shows a Galaxy S20 Ultra.