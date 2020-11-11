Relief for Huawei: softening of sanctions allegedly in sight

For months now, Huawei has been in a dilemma not only on the software, but also on the hardware side. But now there may be an improvement in sight.

The Chinese company Huawei continues to suffer under the sanctions of the US government. On the one hand, it is not allowed to deliver smartphones with Google's Play Store, for example. On the other hand, chip manufacturers like Qualcomm are not allowed to sell processors to Huawei.

A recent report by 36Kr now says that at least the latter could apparently change for the better. A source close to Huawei claims to have learned that Qualcomm has obtained a license to supply chips to the Chinese company. High-end smartphones could thus be equipped with the latest Snapdragon chips in the future. Specifically, the report mentions the P and Mate series, which could have Qualcomm's technology inside.

The P40 Pro has to make do with Huawei's AppGallery, Google's apps are a no-go. / © NextPIT

Qualcomm chips in future Huawei devices?

On November 5th, Qualcomm released its latest quarterly results. These figures included a one-time $1.8 billion royalty payment from Huawei. However, official confirmation that Qualcomm may actually supply its chips to the Chinese company is still pending.

In May 2019, Huawei and many other companies that work closely with Huawei were placed on the US "Entity List". This limited the company's access to US technologies. As a result, Google's applications on new smartphones, for example, had to disappear. In August 2020, the sanctions were then tightened again, so that chip deliveries were no longer permitted.

Further reports say that companies such as Intel, AMD, Samsung Display and Sony have also received the necessary permission to trade with Huawei. Furthermore, TSMC is said to be producing chips for the company as well.