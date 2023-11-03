How's Your Relationship with Work? In the U.S., It Could Be Better

What are the most significant relationships in your life? The natural answer is of course friends and family, spouses and partners. Some might even cite their pet.

Did you ever consider that your relationship with your job might be one of the most important in your day? After all, you probably spend a majority of your time in the workplace (virtual or otherwise); it is the source of your income, the source of your stresses and triumphs, the list goes on.

There’s no denying it’s a major part of your life, and new research by HP is urging us to nurture and manage it in the same way.

The global study offers a new way for society to monitor, measure and gain insights into how employees in various industries around the world feel, what they want, why they crave more satisfying work experiences, and how organizations and their leaders must adapt to meet growing expectations.

Unhealthy work relationships

How do they feel? What do they want? What new and satisfying work experiences do they crave, and how can leaders and organizations adapt to meet these and other expectations?

These questions and more are addressed in the report, and the summary is somewhat discouraging: the world’s relationship with work is unhealthy.

According to the report, just 28% of knowledge workers in the U.S. have a “healthy relationship with work”, a fraction above the global average of 27%.

The lowest level is Japan, where only 5% of people have a good relationship with work, while the highest level is with the people of India, at 50%.

As with any other, an unhealthy relationship with work can harm your mental and physical health. It can negatively influence productivity, morale and engagement, not to mention staff retention.

HP’s Work Relationship Index reveals that workers in the modern era are willing to earn less if they are confident their role will be one they love. The years of the pandemic proved the importance of culture in the workplace, and today, workers want to be themselves in their role.

The pillars of a good work relationship

Healthy work relationships are fuelled by six core drivers; knowledge and insight of these pillars can enable individuals, teams and leaders to build a better relationship with work.

Fulfillment

Fulfillment in the workplace emerges out of purpose, meaning and empowerment among individuals and teams

Skills

Confidence grows by tapping into the enthusiasm employees have for learning new skills, and providing the avenues and resources to do so

Leadership

Empathy and emotional connection from those in charge is proven to be more effective than a disciplinary approach

Tools

The right technology––modern, efficient and constantly evolving––drives employee engagement through enthusiasm and transformation

People-centricity

Putting people at the heart of decisions, rather than profit, encourages those same people to feel valued and motivated

Workspace

Flexibility in where and when employees work, enabled by seamless transitions between mediums, promotes trust and satisfaction, and a healthy work-life balance for all.

