Redmi’s first fitness band - the Redmi Smart Band launched in India for Rs 1599 (USD 21)

It was a busy day for Xiaomi fanboys in India. Two of the company’s sub-brands – POCO and Redmi, had separate online-only product launch events scheduled. While POCO officially announced the launch of a new budget smartphone - the POCO M2 - Redmi launched its first-ever fitness band - the Redmi Smart band - for the Indian market. This product was, until now, sold only in China, where it made its debut back in April 2020.

At just Rs 1500 (~USD 21), this is among the cheapest fitness band from a mainstream smart devices manufacturer. Xiaomi already sells other fitness bands in India – including the Mi Band 3 (Rs 1,399), Mi Smart Band 4 (Rs 2,299), and the Mi Smart Band 3i (Rs 1,299). The Redmi Smart Band differentiates itself from its brethren thanks to a markedly different design. The features-set, more or less, remain the same.

The Redmi Smart Band looks quite different from other Mi fitness bands primarily because of the rectangular dial, which houses the 1.08-inch color LCD display. There is a single capacitive button just below the display to access various functions. The band also features USB direct charging, allowing it to be charged directly from any USB Type-A port without a dock or an external charger.

Other supported functions include five different tracking modes, outdoor running, treadmill, cycling, walking, and freestyle exercise. It also supports continuous heart rate monitoring and an in-built sleep tracking monitor. The Redmi Smart Band can also be used to keep track of weather updates, control music, receive notification alerts, and reject calls. Some of these features, however, will require that you install the Xiaomi Wear app on your phone. It supports 50 custom watch faces as well.

The Redmi Smart Band © NextPit

The Redmi Smart Band also happens to be water-resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes. The claimed charging time is around two hours, while the claimed standby time is 14 days. Currently, there are four color options for the straps on the Redmi Smart Band; Black, Green, Blue, and Orange.

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi Smart Band costs Rs 1,599 in India. This translates to USD 21or EUR 19. This product will go on sale in India starting September 9, 2020, via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios.

