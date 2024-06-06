Hot topics

Redmi 13 Launches: Stunning Glass Back & 108 MP Camera!

nextpit Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G Display
© nextpit
Xiaomi officially launched the Redmi 13, increasing its range of affordable smartphones along the likes of the Redmi Note 13 and Poco F6 ranges. The Redmi 13 impressed us with its 90 Hz AMOLED display, glass back, and 108 MP camera module. Find out more about Xiaomi's new sub-$200 smartphone.

Redmi 13: A new sub-$200 smartphone that offers value-for-money

The design of the Redmi 13 is very similar to the Redmi Note 13 4G. Apart from the texture at the back, the most noticeable difference is the combination of the flagship and third lens in the same circle on the Redmi 13, whereas they are separated on the Note 13 4G.

Xiaomi's 2024 smartphones like the Redmi 13 follow a certain design language.
The Redmi 13 follows the design language of Xiaomi's 2024 smartphones. / © Xiaomi

Despite its rather affordable price, the Redmi 13 features a glass back and is IP53-certified. The fingerprint reader is located on the power button at the right edge, and Xiaomi has retained the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.79-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. You get Gorilla Glass protection with a brightness of 550 nits.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC backed by 8 GB of physical RAM, to which you can further extend by 8 GB of virtual RAM. The Redmi 13 is equipped with 256 GB of storage, expandable up to 1 TB.

The Redmi 13 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC.
The MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC powers the new Redmi 13. / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi has equipped its inexpensive smartphone with a dual camera module featuring a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor. A 13 MP selfie camera is in front.

In terms of battery life, the Redmi 13 boasts a 5,030 mAh battery that is compatible with 33 W fast charging. The Redmi 13 runs on HyperOS which is based on Android 14. It will arrive in black, pink, and blue colors. 

Like most of Xiaomi's phones, the Redmi 13 is not available for purchase in the US. The starting price in Europe is 199 euros.

What do you think of the Redmi 13? Do you think Xiaomi made the right choice with its entry-level smartphone?

Source: NOTEBOOKCHECK

