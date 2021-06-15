Realme GT review: The last of the flagship killers

The Realme GT that I reviewed wants to resurrect the concept of the flagship killer by offering high-end hardware specifications such as an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 65 watts fast charging, all for less than $500! Will this unprecedented value-for-money proposition in a high-end smartphone that is released this year 2021 keep all of its promises?

Good ✓ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness

✓ Powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset

✓ Effective temperature management

✓ SuperDart Charge 65 watts is fast!

✓ 3.5mm jack

✓ Charger included in the box

✓ Its price Bad ✕ Boring design

✕ Camera module is mediocre

✕ No wireless charging support

✕ No IP certification

Design and screen: 120Hz AMOLED panel wrapped in vegan leather Unfortunately, Realme didn't give us the sublime Racing Yellow color that is covered in vegan leather. My review unit sported the classic glass cover in Dashing Blue. It has an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. What I liked: Smooth and bright 120Hz AMOLED display (1,000 nits).

Racing Yellow color.

Lightweight (for a flagship).

3.5 mm jack. What I disliked: A boring, conventional design. The Realme GT's screen is flat / © NextPit The Realme GT's 6.43-inch AMOLED panel offers a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a pixel density of 409 dpi. The 120Hz refresh rate might take more effort to discover as it is hidden in the "More" tab of the screen settings, which is a real shame since it is a key selling point. Apart from that, I found the Realme GT's display to be well-calibrated and it works especially smooth. The sampling rate is also adaptive, locked in at 120Hz for regular use, and can be increased all the way to 360Hz for gaming. This is exactly the same feature that OnePlus offers on its latest flagships. For a Realme smartphone, this famous GT is indeed quite thin / © NextPit The Realme GT's display is also quite bright at 1,000 nits when it is cranked all the way to maximum brightness. While this is not the highest in the high-end Android market, it is no slouch, either. As for the design, I wanted to mention it last since it didn't really inspire me. Perhaps I got too excited about the shade of its Racing Yellow. The Dashing Blue variant I reviewed is not bad at all, far from it. However, it's a case of déjà vu. The camera module also closely resembled everything else that Oppo and OnePlus released in recent times, save for the Oppo Find X3. I welcome the presence of a 3.5 mm jack, while the form factor itself is rather thin and light for a flagship, especially so for a Realme smartphone. Tipping the scales at 186 grams and measuring 8.4 mm thick, this must be a new personal best for Realme. The design of the Realme GT is very conventional, but if we were to only consider the Racing Yellow version in vegan leather, the value of my judgment loses all of its relevance. As for the display, I really think it ticks all of the right boxes: AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, flat screen, high maximum brightness, the list goes on. This is definitely one of the strong points of the Realme GT.

Performance: Has the Snapdragon 888 been finally tamed? The Realme GT is powered by Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 888 SoC, making it Realme's first smartphone to feature this processor. What I liked: The raw power of the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Good temperature management. I didn't like: - The 3.5mm jack is present, no microSD slot though / © NextPit Before I begin, I do feel that it is necessary to remind you that there has been some controversy regarding the performance of the Realme GT, at least for the model released in the Chinese market. The Realme GT was "banned" for three months by AnTuTu from its platform back in March, with AnTuTu accusing Realme of cheating and manipulating the benchmark results being the reason for removing the Realme GT (the Chinese model). Realme responded by saying that the results "were real and obtained with the updated version" of AnTuTu, which allowed Realme some wiggle room to change the way the Realme GT behaved on its benchmark. If there were no concessions from Realme's side, then the ban would be permanent. Judging by the Realme GT's presence at the top of AnTuTu's current rankings, you would think that the situation has been resolved. Before anyone else points fingers, this is a sin that ALL manufacturers have been guilty of in the past anyway. Smartphone SoCs explained: A comprehensive guide Realme GT Graphics benchmarks Benchmarks Realme GT Asus Zenfone 8 OnePlus 9 Xiaomi Mi 11 3D Mark Wild Life 5947 5753 5683 5702 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test 5945 5825 5716 5697 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 1116/3480 1124/3738 1119/3657 1085/3490 PassMark Memory 25709 32247 32124 26.333 PassMark disk 107337 112318 115311 120.430 In terms of raw performance, the Realme GT does very well. I pit it up some basic or "vanilla" flagships, namely the Asus Zenfone 8, OnePlus 9, and Xiaomi Mi 11 which happen to be more expensive but also lumped under the "affordable" flagship group, as opposed to their Pro or Ultra brethren. When it comes to pure graphics benchmarks (3DMark), the Realme GT has them beat. But when we talk about performance, we also have to take into account temperature management and thermal throttling, which limits the processor's performance in order to prevent overheating. On this point, Realme placed great emphasis on its cooling system that is based on a stainless steel steam chamber. Gaming smartphones: Do gaming modes actually boost performance? According to the manufacturer, the majority of steam chambers in smartphones are made of copper, a material with high heat conduction but is too brittle. Realme claims that this would result in defects, and hence limiting its effectiveness in keeping your smartphone nice and cool. Hence, while the Realme GT's vapor chamber is still made from copper, it is covered with an additional layer of steel. Other key components were also coated with several layers of graphite, which is now quite common. The temperature control is efficient but on long gaming sessions, there is noticeable thermal throttling / © NextPit I could not wait to submit the Realme GT to the Wild Life Stress Test which simulates an intense gaming session for 20 minutes. We can see that in the space of 20 minutes, the smartphone went from 32 to 48 °C, which is a rather normal temperature range. We also saw 10% of battery deplete with the framerate oscillating between 14 and 43 FPS then. What's interesting is that during the first 300 seconds of the test (which amounted to 5 minutes), the Realme GT managed to maintain a constant level of performance even when the temperature soared. It's only upon arrival at the temperature peak that the framerate begins to lose stability. Every 100 seconds, the smartphone seems to slow down before picking up the pace again. In actual gaming sessions, Call of Duty: Mobile ran smoothly at a near-constant 60 FPS with all of the graphics options set to maximum levels. Even after an hour of play, the smartphone never felt too hot to hold. Of all the smartphones that I've reviewed since the beginning of this year, only "gaming-specific" models have managed this feat. 40°C is a perfectly normal temperature for your smartphone and does not prevent it from performing well / © NextPit Overall, the Realme GT offers a high-end performance despite its price. The temperature management is also very effective, which is a very good point for the Realme GT here.

Battery life: Modest battery but charges very fast The Realme GT packs a 4,500mAh battery that accepts SuperDart Charge wired fast charging at 65 watts. The smartphone also offers reverse wireless charging at 2.5 watts. What I liked: Decent battery life.

Fast wired charging. What I didn't like: No wireless charging.

Overly aggressive battery saving modes. The 4,500mAh may seem rather limited for a flagship, but it is still 500 mAh more than the Samsung Galaxy S21, for instance. Under heavy load that includes a 2-hour outdoor photo test, a 1-hour gaming session, and a 1-hour benchmark session, with the display set at 120Hz refresh rate, I hit the 30% battery life remaining mark at the end of the day - across 14 hours and 40 minutes of use, including 6 hours of screen time. In a different usage pattern that reflects my typical workday that is punctuated by short video calls, checking messages/Twitter, and listening to music for a long time, the Realme GT lasted for over 16 hours. This is quite a respectable battery life. As for its charging capability, the Realme GT accepts the 65-watt wired SuperDart Charge that took me a little over half an hour to go from 0 to 100% on average - really impressive stuff! Realme also insists on the reliability of its charging protocol, reassuring us that it has minimal impact on the health of the Realme GT's battery. Does fast charging damage your smartphone battery? The manufacturer thus detailed 5 levels of "intelligent protections" including: Protection against overcharging

Smart identification that indicates compatibility with the SuperDart Charge

Overload protection at the interface

Overcurrent and overvoltage protection

Built-in fuse in the battery itself Although not amazing, the Realme GT's battery life falls within expectations for a handset in this price range. The speed of its SuperDart Charge is something that I gladly look forward to. However, some of the battery-saving modes (including aggressively disabling apps in the background) aren't the most effective.

Technical specifications Realme GT Technical specifications Components Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 8/128 GB

12/256 GB

LPDDR 5/UFS 3.1 Expandable storage No Screen Amoled 6.43 inch

Full HD+ 1080 x 2400

120 Hz refresh rate

Max brightness 1000 nits Camera module 64 MP main lens: Sony IMX682 f/1.8 aperture, 26 mm equivalent

Sony IMX682 f/1.8 aperture, 26 mm equivalent Ultra wide-angle 8 MP : f/2.3 aperture, 119° FOV

: f/2.3 aperture, 119° FOV Macro 2 MP : f/2.4 aperture

: f/2.4 aperture 16 MP selfie: f/2/5 aperture Video 4k at 30/60 FPS

1080p at 30/60 FPS

720p 30/60 FPS Battery 4,500 mAh

SuperDart Charge 65 W

2.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger included OS Realme UI 2 based on Android 11 Audio 3.5 mm jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC / LTE / 5G / Dual SIM IP certification None Dimensions & Weight 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm (or 158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm for the vegan leather version)

186 g Colors Racing Yellow, Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver Price €449 / €599, around $545 and $725