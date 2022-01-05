The Realme GT 2 Pro is official: An eco-friendly flagship?

As expected, the Realme GT 2 Pro has been made official in China. The smartphone offers a solid spec sheet for a very competitive price. In this article, NextPit tells you all about the new flagship.

TL;DR

Pre-orders are open in China, but there are no signs of a US launch.

The Realme GT 2 Pro costs less than 550 euros in its 8 + 128 GB version.

Realme wanted to hit hard this year and offer its first real flagship. After many leaks, the Chinese brand presented yesterday the Realme GT 2 Pro. The flagship stands out in particular for its fairly solid technical record and its aggressive price. It is positioned as a real challenger for the title of the best value for money of 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro: An eco-friendly design

The Realme GT 2 Pro wants to be an ecological smartphone. This can be seen in the design, which although it does not look like the one we expected, is still quite successful in my opinion. The brand partnered with Naoto Fukasawa (a famous Japanese designer) to produce the industry's first biopolymer smartphone back, which is "based on the sustainable concept of paper art". In reality, this just means that the back feels like paper and is made of a sustainable biopolymer material grown in a lab, reducing the carbon footprint of the smartphone.

Realme touts the GT 2 Pro as an "eco-friendly" smartphone

Realme GT 2 Pro: A spec sheet to match its ambitions

As far as the spec sheet is concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like any self-respecting 2022 flagship, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For the photo part, Realme has equipped the GT 2 Pro with a 32 MP selfie camera and a triple photo module composed as follows:

Main camera: 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

Ultra wide-angle camera: Samsung JN1 50 MP sensor with 150° field of view.

Macro camera with a 40x microscopic mode.

In addition, the Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Availability and price

The smartphone will initially only be available in China but it should arrive in Europe soon according to the brand. Here are the prices of the different versions:

8GB + 128GB: 3899 yuan or about 614 USD.

8GB + 256GB: 4199 yuan or about 660 USD.

12GB + 256GB: 4299 yuan or about 677 USD.

12GB + 512GB: 4799 yuan or about 755 USD.

As of press time, the device is not expected to be sold in the United States.

What do you think of the Realme GT 2 Pro? Would you buy it or are you indifferent? Let's discuss it in the comments!