Realme 7i goes official in Europe; Here's everything you need to know

The Realme 7i is now available in Europe for only 159 Euros. The USP of the entry-level smartphone is clearly the battery, which at 6,000 mAh, claims up to 45 days of standby. This puts it in line against the Motorola Moto G9 Power , which is a bit more expensive.

With the 7i, the Chinese manufacturer Realme undercuts the already known announced Realme 7 5G in terms of price. Although you have to do without 5G on the 7i, you can save another 70 Euros.

Key specs: Helio G85 SoC, 4 GB RAM

The Realme 7i is powered by the Helio G85 chip from MediaTek, and also gets 4 GB of RAM. Realme calls the 12-nm eight-core system-on-a-chip a "gaming processor". However, only tests will really be able to show how this will hold up in everyday use. While it will have a tough time keeping up with Qualcomm's high-end chips, the performance is acceptable for the near-150 EUR price tag the phone commands.

The phone gets 64 GB of internal storage that can be further expanded using micro SD cards. The phone also gets a triple SIm slot that can take in two SIM cards and a memory card simultaneously. As clarified earlier, the Realme 7i does not offer 5G support.

6.5-inch LCD panel, quad cameras

The Realme 7i, which weighs around 208 grams, gets a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1,600x720 pixels (HD+). The pixel density is thus 270 ppi. The IPS display also offers a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The selfie camera is housed within a teardrop notch and uses an 8-megapixel sensor. This camera can record FHD videos at up to 30 frames per second.

On the back, Realme gave the 7i three cameras that are housed in a small hump. The main wide-angle camera offers 48 megapixels behind an f/1.8 aperture. The ultra-wide-angle camera offers 8 megapixels and an f/2.3 aperture. For macro photography, there's also a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Video recording here is good enough for 1080p at up to 60 frames per second.

On the back, there are three cameras, the flash and a fingerprint sensor / © Realme

Realme 7i: Long battery life guaranteed

As outlined earlier, the massive 6000mAh battery on the Realme 7i offers a staggering 45 days of standby time. It is also capable of 117 hours of music playback, 43 hours of calling, and up to 25 hours of video consumption on a single charge. The phone gets an 18W charger in the box. The Realme 7i offers wired reverse charging as well and can e used to charge other devices.

Price and availability

The Realme 7i is available now on the manufacturer's website at a price of 159 Euro. The colors to choose from are Glory Silver and Victory Blue. According to the company, delivery is currently being made to buyers in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal.