Grab the popular ProCam X app free instead of $5

ProCam X for Android is a very popular photo app for Android. NextPit has already recommended it to you and it is currently available for free again. It normally costs $4.99, but it is now available for free for a limited time only. We would like to introduce you to the app.

ProCam X has a 4.4-star rating on Google Play with close to 19,000 reviews.

There is no advertising or in-app purchases.

ProCam X is already an institution among camera apps for Android and NextPit has recommended this application to you previously. Since you can currently save $5 for a limited time, we want to show you yet again just what the app has to offer. Here is a tiny caveat: The developer doesn't let us know how long the app will remain free, so it's best to install it first before you continue reading.

Is it worth downloading ProCam X?

I use several smartphones here and I am mostly quite satisfied with the camera apps that are pre-installed at the factory. However, these standard apps often leave a lot to be desired. Applications like ProCam X help to get the most out of your cell phone cameras.

When you launch the app, you are greeted by a very appealing, uncluttered interface that gives you all kinds of choices without drowning you in information.

You can quickly find your way around the app. / © NextPit

It would probably go beyond the scope of this article to list all the features. Everything you would normally expect from a decent camera app, from manual ISO to focus and shutter speed, white balance, geotagging, etc., are available at your fingertips. You can also switch to a continuous shooting mode, use a virtual horizon or histogram, and take advantage of both real-time filters and color effects.

Depending on your smartphone, you'll find that both automatic and manual focus give you better photos than the standard app. This is reason enough to give ProCam X a chance.

How safe is it to download ProCam X?

By design, a camera application requires some access rights. In this case, access to the camera itself is of course included, as well as the microphone when you shoot videos. The app is ad-free, and fortunately, you don't have to pay to unlock any premium features.

Intermedia Inc. from Indonesia offers you an English-language privacy policy, in which nothing unusual is noted. As always, we also checked with the privacy platform known as Exodus to be sure. Apart from the already mentioned permissions, Exodus showed only one tracker, which is the Google Analytics tracker. Hence, you can actually download/buy it without any risk.

Have you already used ProCam X, or do you have any other camera app recommendations? Do share with us in the comments!