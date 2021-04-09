Poll of the week: Are gaming smartphones useless?

The latest Snapdragon processor, 16 or even 18 GB of RAM, 5000 or 6000 mAh battery and over the top designs –these are the common traits of the so-called gaming smartphones of 2021. Is all this superlative hardware even necessary? Is a gaming smartphone, as powerful as it is, and sold at the price of a classic flagship, (often with a bad camera setup) even relevant?

That's the question we as you in this week's poll. We want to know if this entire category of gaming smartphones is just a passing fad. While I have my strong opinions on this topic, that is beyond the scope of this article. This article is all about you and your opinion.

Are gaming smartphones really useless?

However, I've already demonstrated the usefulness of a "gaming" spec sheet in my reviews, especially when it comes to resistance to overheating and thermal throttling. So no, you don't need a racing beast to play Call of Duty Mobile. But you will get more out of Call of Duty Mobile with a smartphone that can run the game at 120 FPS with max graphics without burning your hands and running out of battery after 2 hours of play.

Gaming smartphones are ... Useless, a pure marketing fad

Relevant, they meet a need, a real niche

I do not care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Anyway, I'd like to know the reasons for your dislike or disinterest in gaming smartphones. Is it a question of price, design, photo performance or simply because this niche does not speak to you at all?

I don't like / am not interested in gaming smartphones ... because they are too expensive

because they are ugly or too flashy

because they have bad cameras

because normal flagships are already powerful enough

because there are no games to harness this power

On the other hand, if you are an enlightened and visionary person like me, and understand the value of a gaming smartphone compared to a "normal" smartphone, I would also like to know why.

I like gaming smartphones ... because they offer a real performance gain

because they are better at heat management than flagships

because I like to play my games in the best way possible

because my smartphone is my main video game console

Thanks in advance to everyone who will participate in the poll. As always, I really invite you to explain your choices and develop your reasoning in the comments. It's the debate that's interesting, more than the statistics. And finally, I wish you all a great weekend while I look forward to seeing you next Monday to discuss the results.