Poll of the week: Glass, plastic or a metal back – what do you prefer?

Glass, plastic, metal, ceramics, kevlar, vegan leather: Which particular material does the back of your smartphone feature? Just how important is it to you when it comes to the kind of material used on a smartphone? In the latest poll of the week, we at NextPit want to know exactly what you think about this matter.

The material used in smartphone backs has often caused heated discussions at the NextPit editorial team. According to Antoine, expensive smartphones should at least have a premium Gorilla Glass back, while I personally could almost find a fascination that is closely associated with Nintendo products with the plastic back used for the Pixel 4a 5G. At the same time, almost all of us agree that there should be more smartphones with metal backs.

Much like vibration motors, the material at the back of a smartphone can make it feel premium or cheap. After all, you would either hold it in your hand or place it on the table most of the time. Hence, the back of the smartphone does play a major role in determining how a handset feels. Unless, of course, you want to go the extra mile for your handset by protecting it in a solid smartphone case.

What material is the back of your smartphone made of?

First of all, I'd like to take this survey to obtain a glimpse of the bare facts. After all, as an international digital magazine, we are able to easily discover what the distribution of the answers is across different countries when it comes to the back of smartphones. Why not flip your smartphone over and share your answer with us?

What material is the back of your smartphone made of? Glass

Plastic

Metal

Others (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

By the way, as I compose this survey, I'm still using the Oppo Reno 6 that has a glass back. My personal smartphone is a Pixel 3 XL though, which also comes with a glass back as well. And the predecessor to my Pixel 3 XL came with something very special: The Motorola X Force with a back made of...you can hardly believe it, fabric!

What's your favourite material for a smartphone back?

I think a fabric back would still be great in 2021! So I wouldn't say that the glass in my Pixel 3 XL is my preferred material for my smartphone's back. Here, I would like to find out just which is the material of choice that you would like to see in the back of smartphones:

What is your preferred material of choice for a smartphone back? Glass

Plastic

Metal

Others (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Last but not least, I'll put forward a very simple question that I always ask in my beloved polls. This is because we often discuss various topics in the NextPit editorial team that we, as tech journalists, consider as particularly important. But in doing so, we may be so preoccupied with high-end smartphones that we have a somewhat skewed perception of reality. So, without much further ado:

Does the material used for a smartphone back matter to you? Yes, it is important to me!

No, I couldn't be bothered. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Perfect! So you now have the perhaps most important poll in September done and dusted with! That's nice, isn't it? I hope to read your detailed opinion about the preferred material of choice in smartphone backs in the comments. As always, there are always reasons for and against the use of fabric, metal, and plastic!