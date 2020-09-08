POCO launches a new budget smartphone for India - the POCO M2

Xiaomi-owned POCO , earlier today, announced the launch of a budget smartphone for the Indian market. A toned-down variant of the POCO M2 Pro, the new handset is (predictably) called the POCO M2. In case you have been following Xiaomi/Redmi launches for a while, it also becomes evident that the POCO M2 bears a lot of resemblance to the existing Redmi Note 9 Pro , which, notably, is also on sale in India. There are two variants of the POCO M2, and both the variants will be on sale in the country starting September 15, 2020.

Both the variants of the POCO M2 come powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Based on a 12nm manufacturing process, this gaming-oriented budget SoC also packs the Mali G52 GPU. The two configurations on offer include a base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and a top tier option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both variants give users the option to expand the storage using microSD cards. The POCO M2 also supports dual SIM cards with both the slots supporting 4G VoLTE networks. The display used on the POCO M2 happens to be an FHD+ IPS LCD panel that measures 6.53-inches across with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

For photography enthusiasts on a budget, the POCO M2 offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera - which is housed within a small notch - uses an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11.

The POCO M2 gets a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging using the supplied charging brick. The phone comes in three color options; Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red and will be exclusively on sale via Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The pricing for the two variants is as follows.