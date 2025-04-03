Alongside iOS 18.4 , Apple briefly released watchOS 11.4, only to pull the update shortly after for unknown reasons. Now, the update is back and starts hitting more Apple smartwatches , which includes a new "Break through Silent Mode" option for allowing alarms to play sound in silent mode.

How Break Through Silent Mode Works

Apple Watch users have long relied on Sleep Wake-Up Alarms, which can wake them up with either sound or haptic vibrations when the silent profile is enabled. However, some users find that haptic-only alarms and snoozes aren’t strong enough to wake them.

With watchOS 11.4, Apple introduces the Break through Silent Mode tool, which ensures that alarms play an audible sound even when the Apple Watch is on silent profile. This new toggle appears just below the Snooze option in the alarm settings.

If enabled: The alarm will play a sound along with haptics, even in silent mode.

If disabled: The alarm will only play a sound if the silent mode is off.

It’s surprising that Apple only now added this feature, considering iPhones and competing smartwatches have had similar options for years.

How to Set Up a Sleep Wake-Up Alarm on Apple Watch

Accessing the Break through Silent Mode feature is found in each alarm's setting, which you need to enable it manually but only once for recurring alarms or with those synced with the Sleep Mode. Below is how it is done.

Open the Health app on iPhone. Tap Browse and then select Sleep. Now, tap Full Schedule & Options. Set your Sleep Schedule. Enable Wake Up Alarm and customize the sound, haptics, or snooze options. If using the Apple Watch, ensure Sleep Mode is enabled in Control Center.

Tap Edit to start modifying the alarm © nextpit Set the alarm time and then tap on the Done button to save changes. © nextpit You can also enable snooze for an alarm. © nextpit Enable Sleep Mode in Control Center. © nextpit On an Apple Watch, go to a set alarm and edit it. © nextpit Turn on Break through Silent Mode to allow audible alarms in silent mode. © nextpit Once enabled, alarms will play sound whether silent mode is switched on or not. © nextpit

Other watchOS 11.4 Features

Aside from the alarm update, watchOS 11.4 also introduces support for Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners in the Home app, allowing users to control them via Siri and automation scenes. Additionally, the update includes bug fixes to improve UI responsiveness when selecting or switching watch faces.

The watchOS 11.4 is compatible with the following Apple Watch Series and Watch Ultra models:

Apple Watch Series 6 and newer, such as the Watch Series 10 (review)

Apple Watch Ultra (1 & 2)

Apple Watch SE 2

You can download and install the watchOS update through a connected iPhone and then by going to the General section of the Apple Watch app.

What do you think of Break Through Silent Mode? Is this a feature you've been waiting for? Please let us know in the comments!