Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Tensor 2 chipset may disappoint fans

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Despite announcing the Pixel 7 duo last month, the specs of the upcoming smartphones from Google are still kept a secret. Today, new details gathered from one of the Pixel 7 Pro prototypes might shed some light on what to expect from the custom Tensor 2 chipset of Google.

TL;DR

  • First SoC details of the Tensor 2 SoC were revealed from a Pixel 7 Pro prototype.
  • The Tensor 2 apparently an older CPU design.
  • SoC aside, the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a new display panel.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's processor could receive a slight speed bump

According to a Telegram group called "Google News", some of their users managed to dissect the system logs that a user in possession of the Pixel 7 Pro prototype shared with them. Their findings provide some interesting information about Google's Tensor 2 SoC that is also expected on the non-Pro model.

Surprisingly, they claim that the Tensor 2 uses an eight-core CPU design of 2 + 2 + 4 similar to the Tensor 1 found in the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6. Moreover, the logs also indicate that one of the cores is a Cortex-A55 which means that the entire chip utilizes the older Armv8 architecture and not the newer Armv9 like on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8/8+ Gen 1.

Google Pixel 6a
The Google Pixel 6a will come with a Tensor 1 chip similar to the Pixel 6 Pro. / © Google

To put it into perspective, the Tensor 1 is also based on the Armv8 which has a slightly better performance compared to the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip of 2020 – but clocks in below last year's Snapdragon 888.

It is highly unlikely that Google will just leave the Tensor 2 unchanged from its predecessor. The new chip could receive a modest to significant boost through a higher CPU clock speed making it somewhat faster than the Tensor 1. Additionally, some new Android 13 software trickery may also be introduced for more efficient processing.

Pixel 7 Pro to come with a new display panel

The type of display panel of the Pixel 7 Pro was also spotted within the logs. According to this, the AMOLED screen of the Pixel 7 Pro will still be made by Samsung. There are not many details mentioned aside from the new screen hardware code (S6E3HC4) instead of the one we've seen on the Pixel 6 Pro (S6E3HC3). More materials about the Pixel 7 series could come out as we head closer to Google's fall launch event.

Is the use of a dated chipset a deal breaker when looking for a smartphone? Let us know how you feel in the comment section.

Via: AndroidPolice Source: Google News Telegram

