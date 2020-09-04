Pixel 5 and 4a 5G: Vodafone Germany leaks launch date

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will launch in the near future. Internal details from Vodafone Germany now reveal an estimated date that's even earlier than previously thought.

For several weeks now, there have been indications of possible launch dates for the two expected Google smartphones. Google France, for example, wrote in a blog post for a short time about a launch on October 8th. Leaker Jon Prosser said a little later that it could be as early as September 30th.

However, it is also possible that the two new devices could be released even earlier. Caschy's blog now reports that internal listings of the two devices have already shown up at Vodafone Germany. These listings include an expected date.

According to this information, the "Google Pixel 5 Black" and "Google Pixel 4a 5G Black" should already be available on September 25th, 2020. However, further details, like internal storage, are still missing.

Such information from Vodafone is said to have been "very accurate" before for the Pixel 3. With Pixel 4a, however, things looked different, which is why the information should be treated with caution – not least because of the ongoing Corona crisis.

This is what the backs of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are supposed to look like. / © Reddit

Pixel 5: alleged prices leaked

The same applies to the alleged prices that have been quoted in the past hours. TechnikNews claims to have found out that the Google Pixel 5 will start at a price of €629 including the currently valid value-added tax of 16 percent.

The price of the Pixel 4a 5G is already known and will be 499 US Dollars according to Google. As a reminder: the Pixel 4 cost €749/$799 last year. For the Pixel 4 XL, at least €899/$899 were due.

The most recent leaks also gave some details about the technical specifications. For example, a battery with a 4,000 mAh is to be used in Pixel 5. The processor is apparently based on Qualcomm's middle class and the Snapdragon 765G, which is supposed to be paired with 6 GB RAM, is used. The display should support a maximum of 90 Hz. A traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack is not supposed to be available for the Pixel 5, in contrast to the Pixel 4a 5G.