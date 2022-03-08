Apple "Peek performance": How to watch and what to expect?

March 8 will see Apple present new products in a live stream event! The name of the event and the rumors beforehand give us a good idea of what we will see at the event. In a sneak preview, we speculate on what could be the hidden meaning behind the title, "Peek Performance".

With the announcement of the spring keynote, Apple has probably crashed MWC 2022 (intentionally)! As usual, Apple has remained silent even to the media in the run-up to the event, and once again, they are relying on rather cryptic messages.

The live stream, which will begin at 10:00 PST, is called "Peek Performance". This is by no means a spelling error on my part, as Apple played with the words "peek" and "peak" in the title. Is there a hint here?

We are all waiting to find out. If you want to be the first to know of the Apple devices you can watch the event via live stream by clicking on the video above. Otherwise, you can wait for our exclusive NextPit coverage that will be coming right after.

Peek Performance - these devices could be unveiled by Apple

New MacBook Air or Smart Glasses?

Apple's allusion is particularly ambiguous this spring. Because on the one hand, the description of "Peak Performance" would fit very well to the MacBook Air models with the more powerful M1 Max and M1 Pro chips speculated in the run-up. At the same time, Apple could also equip the cheaper notebooks with mini-LED display technology and thus, we would also have something to "spy" at the presentation.

"Peek Performance" could also be the last official hint of AR/VR glasses from Apple. As we are currently aware, more and more companies are working on smart glasses that can display information directly in your field of vision. Apple's variant is still being bandied about as "Apple Glass" on the web, but in between, the "Apple View" moniker has become more likely.

iPhone SE 2022

The safe deposit for the next Apple event would include the new iPhone SE 2022, which is most likely to be released this year. As you can read in our iPhone SE 2022 rumor overview page, there have been quite a few leaks and analyses of the low-priced iPhone in recent weeks and months. So we can expect a new SE model that sports a familiar look.

The iPhone SE 2022 should come in a familiar design. / © NextPit

New iPad models

In addition, we may also see new iPads, even though the launch of the iPad mini 2021 was not that long ago. It is possible that Apple will finally adapt the entry-level iPad according to the design of the newer models. This is because the 9th generation still arrived with some old issues, which I could forgive Apple for one last time in my review of the iPad 2021. However, a new model is long overdue for the iPad Air, which was last updated in 2020 according to our iPad overview page.

The iPad 2021 finally needs an update! / © NextPit

Relief for mask wearers

For all iPhone users who do not own an Apple Watch, there could be another exciting announcement on March 8: If Apple launches the update to iOS 15.2, we could finally unlock the iPhone again via Face ID while wearing a mask. Perhaps this is the biggest innovation of the event?

What do you think? What will Apple present on March 8 at 10 am PST? We will of course follow the event for you and summarize all the details during the event!