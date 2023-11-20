Black Friday Deal: pCloud Storage for Life with a 85% Discount

If you are looking for inexpensive, but above all secure cloud storage, you will also find what you are looking for on Black Friday . The Swiss company pCloud attaches particular importance to data protection and is offering you its 3-in-1 bundle for a few days, giving you 5 TB of storage for life with a discount of up to 85 percent.

Anyone looking for secure online storage often tries to bypass tech giants such as Google or Apple in favor of an European alternative. This makes pCloud an obvious choice because, as mentioned at the beginning, it is a Swiss company that relies on Luxembourg as its server location. For you, this means that pCloud is GDPR-compliant!

If this sounds exciting to you, you should definitely take a look at the company's Black Friday offer. The pCloud 3-in-1 bundle offers us a package consisting of three components:

5 TB of storage for life.

pCloud encryption for life.

pCloud Pass for life.

If you want to use everything together for a lifetime, pCloud normally charges a whopping $4,000. For Black Friday, the company is offering us an exciting 85 percent discount that reduces the price of the complete bundle to just $599!

Affiliate offer pCloud 3-in-1 Bundle 3in1-Bundle: 5 TB storage, pCloud-encryption and lifetime pCloud-Pass for 85%-off

How pCloud works on smartphones, notebooks, and more

No matter which platform you use on the Internet—pCloud supports it. So it doesn't matter whether you're sitting at your home computer or using a tablet or smartphone on the go, as the company offers plenty of apps and browser plugins. Let's list them for you:

Microsoft Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS

As a browser plugin for: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge

Via any browser via my.pCloud.com

pCloud claims to be Europe's most secure cloud storage. Users benefit from Switzerland's strict data protection laws. Your data is protected by TLS/SSL encryption, and if you like, you can also add an extra layer of security with pCloud Encryption.

The files are encrypted and uploaded directly to your device in a special folder. This data can only be opened by someone who has the security key linked to your account. We probably don't need to explain to you at this point that pCloud never obtains this key. Normally, this feature alone will cost you 575 euros if you want to book it for life. The fun is included in the current deal for a total of $599.

Need more information? Take a look at our detailed review on pCloud

The other two components of the bundle—the 5 TB of storage space and the pCloud Pass Premium for managing your passwords—are also unlocked for life as part of the deal. Normally, you pay a monthly or annual fee for your cloud services. In this case, you pay once and you're in the clear forever.

Long story short: If you opt for the Lifetime Bundle, you save 85 percent or $3,401 for a lifetime of 5 TB of cloud storage including pCloud Pass and pCloud encryption. The deal is valid from Monday, November 20 to Sunday, November 26.