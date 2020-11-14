Our 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps of the week

As I do every week, I'm going to talk about five free or paid mobile applications and games that are worth a visit on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. To my own findings on the app stores, I'm also going to add the pearls found by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity applications, here are the five free and paid Android/iOS applications that have marked us this week at NextPit.

Zenchat: a messaging app with integrated scheduler

Zenchat is a messaging application that's not so zen after all. Its particularity is to integrate a task scheduler that allows you to turn some messages into tasks directly. Concretely, you can associate the app to almost any type of account (Google, Apple, etc...) and then invite your contacts and create discussions. In these discussions, each message can be turned into a task.

If, for example, I discuss with my colleague Julia to organise a meeting next week, I can directly create a task, assign it to contacts, create a calendar reminder, etc... The task then becomes a "thread" under which you can continue to discuss so as not to mix everything up in your discussion.

Each task can then become a separate discussion in which the people involved can exchange. This is a good way to segment discussions, have a main chat as a "central hub" and then create secondary discussions around the topics of your choice. The app is free, I have not seen any ads and there does not seem to be any in-app purchases either. The interface is also very nice and ergonomic since it is quite reminiscent of WhatsApp.

Zenchat is mainly intended for professional use, but if you have an active social life it can be useful. / © NextPit

Hyperburner: a therapeutic space odyssey

Hyperburner is an obstacle course game like Temple Run but with a spaceship and it is set... in space. The gameplay is not really innovative and this type of game is ubiquitous on the app stores, but I found the game really soothing, even therapeutic with its fluid graphics and futuristic graphic universe. If you've ever run a 3DMark benchmark on your smartphone, Hyperburner strangely reminds me of those animations I see regularly when I do my tests, maybe that's why it has this effect on me.

The game is paid, but you can get it via the Google Play Pass subscription if you have subscribed to it. No ads obviously nor micro-purchases in this game which is a nice little nugget to pass the time.