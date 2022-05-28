Oura Ring Gucci edition: Insane fitness tracking 18K gold ring

Oura's smart ring fitness tracker gets a luxury fashion treatment from Gucci. Specifically called Gucci x Oura Ring, it boasts health monitoring features similar to the standard 3rd generation Oura smart ring – but adorned in 18K gold and some serious bling-bling.

The Gucci x Oura Ring is still mostly made from a titanium material with 100 meters of water resistance – the same as last year's Oura ring. However, Gucci has decorated the ring with a braided trim and Gucci logos using 18K yellow gold. That luxury treatment extends to the charging dock with embossed logos of the brand.

One key advantage of the Gucci x Oura Ring is you don't need to subscribe for monthly plans to access the in-depth evaluations of your health data. The plan costs $6 a month for the standard non-Gucci rings of Oura. So after just over nine years, the Gucci ring is actually cheaper than Oura's standard version.

Oura Ring generation 3 smart fitness tracker / © Oura

A smart ring that tracks and monitors your health

In terms of functions, the smart ring monitors heart rate, SpO2 or bloody oxygen saturation, and sleep quality on top of the usual fitness activities. Oura says that using the fingers when measuring heart rate is more accurate compared to smartwatches that sit on the wrist.

The Oura ring comes with seven temperature sensors used to detect body temperatures and women's periods. The company claims this can recognize pregnancies much earlier than a test kit would be able to. In addition, it can also identify signs of COVID-19 before symptoms.

All of these important health and fitness data are viewable through the smartphone app. Alternatively, users can sync their workouts through Google Fit and Apple Health apps.

Gucci x Oura Ring charging dock / © Gucci x Oura

The ring uses low-energy Bluetooth connectivity. In turn, this provides battery life of four to seven days with a single charge depending on the usage. Fully charging the ring will take up to 80 minutes.

Gucci is exclusively selling the Gucci x Oura Ring for $950 / € 950 while the Oura Ring gen. 3 retails for $299 with 6 months free of membership.

