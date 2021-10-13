Orosound Tilde Pro review: The Fairphone of ANC Bluetooth headsets

The Tilde Pro is a Bluetooth headset with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that is made in France by Orosound. The wireless noise-cancelling headset offers an adaptive ANC and above all, a modular design for less than $400.

Rating

Good Very well thought out modular design

Quality detachable microphone for calls

Faithful sound with accurate bass reproduction

Very effective ANC

Solid battery life

Multipoint Bluetooth Bad Companion application on Windows only

No HD audio codec

No customizable equalizer

Limited availability and rather steep price tag

Design: Serious but flexible look The Orosound Tilde Pro is a professional headset first and foremost, but its sleek and stylish look as well as its detachable microphone make it easy to transition to a more casual and relaxed use. What I liked: Detachable earpieces and microphone.

Reasonable price of its spare parts.

Solid and easy-to-handle fasteners.

Clean and uncluttered finish.

IPX4 certification. What I disliked: ANC button is not very intuitive. Supra or circum-aural, you choose the form factor that suits you best / © NextPit This is the first element that attracted me to this headset would be the modulability. The Tilde Pro C+ headset I reviewed arrived with a detachable boom microphone and interchangeable on-ear and around-ear ear cushions. These parts can all be bought separately but keep in mind that you will have to get them from a European vendor. It costs €24 and €30, $27.80 and $34.80 respectively -with the current exchange rate-, for the on-ear and around-ear pads. Yes, you can buy separate pads for your Airpods Max or Bose QC 35 II (or QC 45) for $69 and $34, respectively. But Orosound goes one step further and allows you to change the form factor of the Tilde Pro headphones, now how about that? The design is serious without being overwhelming with a nice finish / © NextPit If you want a headset that is more airy and allows ambient noise to pass through, you can opt for the Supra configuration and if you want more passive sound isolation, then you can switch to the Circum-aural format. It is easy enough to unscrew each earpiece, and the process is very simple but if anything, I was a little afraid to break something at my very first attempt. Once changed, the earpieces hold in place very well with a solid design of the Tilde Pro overall. The boom microphone is also very easy to plug in via a magnetic attachment that is solid without being too rigid, whose angle you can also adjust. For video calls, you can quickly plug in the microphone and enjoy better call quality before unplugging it when you're out of the office or just listening to music. The subtle touch of its quality materials / © NextPit In terms of looks, Tilde Pro is very serious about its aesthetics and the finish combines smooth and matte plastics with a mesh fabric a little rough and leather (or faux leather?) for the generously padded earpads. Visually, the headset reminds me of a German atmosphere rather than a French one, if not for the very subtle blue-white-red element that is placed on the right earpiece. But one could just as easily say that the idea is to evoke the grey of the British and/or Normandy weather since the Tilde Pro is made in Saint-Malo and Granville (please don't call me out for this). The detachable microphone improves call quality a lot / © NextPit

ANC and its features Orosound's Tilde Pro headphones feature adaptive noise reduction and a transparency mode called Aware+. Do take note that there is no companion smartphone app though. What I liked: Very effective active noise cancellation.

Sidetone lets you hear yourself talk.

Bluetooth 5.0 multipoint connectivity. What I disliked: Settings and updates are possible only through a Windows application. Orosound's ANC is very effective / © NextPit This is THE specialty of Orosound: active noise cancellation. Not only is it adjustable in terms of intensity, the ANC in Orosound is also and above all capable of isolating certain sounds, in order to let them through while the rest of the sound environment is silenced. This patented technology is known as Tilde Voice First, where it allows you to isolate yourself from the world without being totally cut off. The headset can, for example, reduce office noise without drowning out a colleague's voice to carry on a conversation. On paper, Orosound's ANC is capable of reducing ambient noise down to -30 decibels, which places the Tilde Pro headphones in the same league as mainstream references such as Sony and Bose. I found the ANC to be very effective, with the reduction cranked up to maximum and the volume of my music at 70%, I could barely hear my fingers snapping a few inches from my ears. In the office, I mainly used the Tilde Pro as noise-cancelling headphones. I could still hear the voices of my colleagues but it was not too intrusive, like background noise that you are aware of at times but never overpowering. Orosound's Tilde Pro uses physical buttons instead of tactile ones / © NextPit Physical buttons List of controls Headset Buttons/Controls Right earpiece Side : Power on/off | ANC + Aware mode

: Power on/off | ANC + Aware mode Face: Mute (if detachable microphone is connected) Left earpiece Side : Volume up/down | Play/pause

: Volume up/down | Play/pause face: Bluetooth pairing There is also an Aware+ mode that allows you to amplify external noise or rather, "let it pass" so that you can be more aware of your surroundings. Orosound claims that its algorithm detects when you change earpieces to adapt the equalization and the ANC to the circum-aural or supra-aural format. Personally, I've always preferred the circum-aural format for its better passive noise isolation. Note that you can't adjust the EQ settings yourself and the headphones do not have a companion app on a smartphone. For the moment, only a Windows application is available and offers settings that are rather limited for non-professional use. Also read: The best music streaming apps for Android The Orosound Link app is only available on Windows for now. Finally, the Tilde Pro offers a Sidetone feature that allows you to hear your own voice so you can hear yourself speak when you're wearing the headphones with ANC enabled and thus not raise your voice too much. The headset also offers multipoint Bluetooth to connect to 2 devices at the same time which is very convenient, something that all headsets in this price range do not necessarily offer. On the other hand, I regret the absence of a sensor that automatically stops music playback when you remove the headphones. However, Orosound does offer an automatic sleep function (that can be enabled from the Windows application).

Audio and microphone performance: No more background noise Orosound's Tilde Pro does not target at an audiophile audience. The headphones are more geared towards video calls than listening to music. However, this does not stop it from offering a sound that is low-key, admittedly, but rather faithful on the whole. What I liked: Faithful audio signature.

Precise bass.

Detachable microphone quality. What I disliked: Rather mundane default microphone quality. I judged the audio quality using the circumaural earpieces and not the supra-aural ones, as shown in this picture / © NextPit In terms of specifications, the Orosound Tilde Pro integrates 40mm drivers with a distortion that is limited to 0.2% on the entire spectrum. On paper, the headphones are supposed to offer a rather faithful audio signature. However, the headphones have a rather low profile since they can reproduce a frequency range between 10 and 20,000 Hz. The midrange is very well reproduced, which is finally quite coherent for a headphone that is supposed to favor voice quality. The bass is deep and does not overflow to the rest of the musical performance. Sound is also quite encompassing, which translates into good spatialization. The sound does lack a bit of brilliance though, which means that the highs are a bit behind the rest. Also read: LDAC, aptX, AAC: Which is the best Bluetooth audio codec? Orosound's Tilde Pro detachable microphone is a real game changer for calls / © NextPit As for the detachable microphone, it really makes a difference in terms of voice quality. In hands-free mode by default and therefore without the microphone, the call quality is average just like any other wireless headset in this price range. In other words nothing very transcendent. But once you switch to headset+microphone mode, the difference is immediately noticeable. You can hear a noticeable gain in quality, where noise is clearly reduced and your voice is very well isolated. I even played a YouTube video of "office noise" at full volume and my voice went from inaudible to intelligible as soon as I plugged in the external mic. Also read: How to improve sound quality on your Android smartphone It takes a second or so for the headphones to detect the microphone change but the transition is still quick and intuitive. Orosound has patented this technology and call it Voice First. Frankly, it's safe to say that this proprietary algorithm coupled with the trio of microphones built into the detachable boom works very well. Instead of taking my word for it, why not listen for yourself?

Battery life: It goes the distance Armed with a 700mAh battery, the Tilde Pro is touted to be able to last up to 28 hours according to Orosound. The headset charges via USB-C from 0 to 100% in 2 hours, which is once again based on the manufacturer's specifications, which also guarantees a 50% charge after just 30 minutes of charging. In actual use, I lasted an average of two full days of use before having to plug the headphones in. By this, I mean prolonged and continuous mixed use (calls + music + video) during office hours that amounts up to approximately 9 hours. All this with ANC enabled all the time, too! And that's when I'm working from home. Currently, I travel at least once a week to the office. My usage pattern is not the same since I use the Tilde Pro essentially as a noise-cancelling headset, without any music playback and only with ANC activated. My listening pattern remains mixed but is much more contained and therefore far less energy consuming. In this scenario, I am convinced that I can last up to 3 days of use without any problem. Sony does a little better with its WH-1000XM4 for example, but Bose offers more or less the same performance with its NHC 700. Also read: Best in-ear and over-ear headphones you can buy today The detachable microphone will drain the battery a little faster if you leave it plugged in permanently / © NextPit

Who is Orosound? Orosound is a French manufacturer founded in Paris in 2015 that specializes more in professional audio products for businesses, although part of their catalog, such as this pair of headphones that I'm reviewing, is available to the general public. The company prides itself on designing all of its products in France and especially on having relocated the majority of its production to the Hexagon since 2018. Orosound was created by Eric Benhaim and Pierre Guiu, both of who are widely recognized in the world of audio engineering. The brand therefore logically makes R&D, performance, and technological innovation its focus. The company sees the ability to replace major parts as a sustainable approach that should make it more cost-effective in the long run. Orosound offers a 3-year warranty for all of its detachable components.